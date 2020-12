Jabra has consistently impressed us with their earbuds, and the company improved upon the 65ts in almost every way with the 75ts. We gave them a score of 87 for their small and comfortable design, better audio quality and their total listening time of 28 hours (when you include the extra juice provided by the charging case).

Jabra also added a new feature to the 75ts recently via a firmware update — active noise-cancellation. While ANC isn’t as adjustable on the 75ts as it is on Jabra’s latest Elite 85ts, it’s still a great feature to have on already stellar earbuds. It was really the only major thing missing from the 75ts at launch (besides wireless charging, which arguably isn’t as important as ANC) so it was encouraging to see Jabra add it to the 75ts shortly after it debuted its latest buds.

Speaking of the Elite 85ts, you can get them now for $230 and they have customizable ANC and wireless charging. They’re the buds to get if you absolutely must have the latest versions possible, but the Elite 75ts offer a ton of value for your money considering Jabra’s recent updates and this new sale price.

