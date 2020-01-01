Latest in Gear

Image credit: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

CRISPR gene editing pioneers win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The technology promises to revolutionize medicine and biology.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

French researcher in Microbiology, Genetics and Biochemistry Emmanuelle Charpentier (L) and US professor of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology, Jennifer Doudna posse beside a painting made by children of the genoma at the San Francisco park in Oviedo, on October 21, 2015. Charpentier and Doudna have been awarded the 2015 Princess of Asturias Award for technical and scientific research.. AFP PHOTO/ MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

CRISPR gene editing promises to revolutionize medical science, and two of its pioneers are getting a prestigious award for their efforts. Emmanuelle Charpentier (shown at left) and Jennifer Doudna (right) have received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their roles in discovering the CRISPR/Cas9 “genetic scissors” used to cut DNA. Charpentier found the key tracrRNA molecule that bacteria use to cut and disable viruses, and collaborated with RNA expert Doudna to eventually ‘reprogram’ the scissors to cut any DNA molecule at a specific point, making the gene editing method viable.

As with some scientific discoveries, there’s some controversy. While the team including Charpentier and Doudna published its work in June 2012, seven months before a Broad Institute-led group released its own findings, it didn’t include certain aspects Broad used when it started patenting gene editing methods in 2014. That led to a patent battle that’s still raging today, with Broad getting “priority” for its patents even as it as denied several motions that could give Charpentier and Doudna an advantage. Broad has already asked to “move beyond litigation” and find a more peaceful settlement.

Legal disputes aside, there’s little doubt that the work of Charpentier and Doudna has had a dramatic effect on medicine and other life sciences. While it’s still early days, CRISPR editing is already being used to fight cancer and could eventually be used to cure inherited diseases. Researchers have also had success developing hardier crops that could reduce food shortages and better withstand disease.

There have been ethical issues. A Chinese scientist claimed to have edited the genes of human embryos using CRISPR to protect them from HIV, raising concerns about the safety (there may have been unintended consequences) and a debate about the very idea of editing people. There’s a worry gene editing could lead to a Gattaca-style obsession with genetic perfection that destroys difference and messes with natural evolution. This isn’t to say CRISPR editing is a threat, but humanity may need to answer important ethical questions before the technique is adopted on a large scale.

In this article: gene editing, Genetics, science, CRISPr, DNA, Medicine, Nobel Prize, Chemistry, biology, RNA, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

View
Netflix faces a criminal charge over controversial movie ‘Cuties’

Netflix faces a criminal charge over controversial movie ‘Cuties’

View
Google is beefing up password security on mobile versions of Chrome

Google is beefing up password security on mobile versions of Chrome

View
The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

View
The first DDR5 RAM modules promise faster, more efficient PCs

The first DDR5 RAM modules promise faster, more efficient PCs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr