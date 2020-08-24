Crunchyroll subscribers can finally watch anime offline

Today, Crunchyroll is introducing new membership tiers, two of which allow offline viewing. Crunchyroll already had free and $8 (Fan) subscriptions. Now, the anime streaming service is offering two additional tiers: Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan. The new premium tiers include the offline viewing feature.

In addition to offline viewing, Mega Fan, which costs $10 per month, allows up to four concurrent streams and $15 off a $100 purchase through the Crunchyroll store every three months. The Ultimate Fan subscription costs $15 per month and includes offline viewing, six concurrent streams, a swag bag, exclusive access to merchandise and $25 off a $100 Crunchyroll Store purchase every three months.