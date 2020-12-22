'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

Another day, another patch for Cyberpunk 2077. The 1.06 hotfix is rolling out on PC and consoles (no word about Stadia, yet), and while console players will hopefully benefit from improved memory management that should reduce the game’s crashing (especially on memory-limited PS4 and Xbox One systems), the most important fix is on PC.

There, players had unfortunately discovered that if your save file exceeded 8MB (often due to crafting or collecting many items, as noted on a GOG support page) then it could become corrupted and you’d lose your in-game progress. The patch won’t help those already affected, but the limit is now removed but the game’s 13 million or so players (less any more recent refunds) can download it now, with the update coming in at just under a gigabyte on PC, and around 15 - 17GB on Xbox and PlayStation.