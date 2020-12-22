Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kacper Pempel / reuters

'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

The 1.06 hotfix for 'Cyberpunk 2077' fixes a bug that could corrupt save files on PC if they exceeded 8MB.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Karolina Kaluzynska, 28, plays CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Kacper Pempel / reuters

Another day, another patch for Cyberpunk 2077. The 1.06 hotfix is rolling out on PC and consoles (no word about Stadia, yet), and while console players will hopefully benefit from improved memory management that should reduce the game’s crashing (especially on memory-limited PS4 and Xbox One systems), the most important fix is on PC.

There, players had unfortunately discovered that if your save file exceeded 8MB (often due to crafting or collecting many items, as noted on a GOG support page) then it could become corrupted and you’d lose your in-game progress. The patch won’t help those already affected, but the limit is now removed but the game’s 13 million or so players (less any more recent refunds) can download it now, with the update coming in at just under a gigabyte on PC, and around 15 - 17GB on Xbox and PlayStation.

In this article: Cyberpunk 2077, patch, Xbox, PlayStation, PC Gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

View
AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr