'Cyberpunk 2077' gets more crash fixes before heading back to the PS Store

CD Projekt Red has rolled out several bug fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 since December, enough for Sony to consider the game stable enough to be relisted on the PlayStation Store in a few days' time. There's still work to be done, though, and the developer has released another patch just before the title becomes available for download on the platform again. Patch 1.23 was designed to improve the game's stability even more by preventing numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay.

It fixes quite a lengthy list of issues, from minor ones that can be ignored to several major bugs that can impede gameplay progression. Fixed bugs that fall into the latter type include one that made an Arasaka officer's body, which a player has to loot to make progress in the game, inaccessible.

The developer announced a few days ago that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) decided to reinstate the availability of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store on June 21st. Sony pulled the game from its store back in December, just over a week after it became clear that the game was riddled with bugs and didn't run well, especially on the previous generation of consoles. It even offered full refunds for those who'd rather not wait for the game to become playable.

SIE confirmed to Engadget that the title will once again be available on the PS Store, but a spokesperson warned that it still won't be running flawlessly on the PS4. "Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms," the spokesperson said. For the "best experience," playing on the PS4 Pro or on the PS5 is recommended.