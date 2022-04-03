'Cyberpunk 2077' expansion will arrive in 2023

You'll be waiting a while if you want an extra dose of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has revealed that an upcoming expansion for the gritty sci-fi game is due sometime in 2023. You can expect more news about the add-on "later this year," CDPR said. The company didn't share much about what the new content would entail, but Quest Director Pawel Sasko said the wait would ensure the expansion was "properly crafted."

The plans make sense in light of Cyberpunk 2077's success. While the RPG was notoriously buggy on launch and was even the subject of an investor lawsuit, it has remained a strong seller — CDPR has sold 18 million copies as of this month. An expansion could help maintain that momentum and deliver sales closer to The Witcher games, which have netted 65 million sales so far.