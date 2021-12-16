CD Projekt Red will pay only $1.85 million to settle 'Cyberpunk 2077' lawsuit

Developer CD Projekt has reportedly agreed to pay $1,850,000 to settle an investor lawsuit over the buggy launch of Cyberpunk 2077, The Verge has reported. That's a fairly tiny sum next to the game's reported $316 million development budget and the fact it was an instant hit last year with eight million pre-orders. The settlement is still preliminary and must be approved by a court.

The lawsuit was effectively four separate actions combined into one, brought by shareholders who alleged that the company misled them about financial performance. It's not clear why the settlement was relatively low, however. CD Projekt's shares have dropped 54 percent since the game's release, and analysts have lowered Cyberpunk 2077 sales forecasts significantly, according to Bloomberg.

On top of that, CD Projekt has delayed the much-anticipated next-gen console updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 for the end of 2021 until the first quarter of 2022. "Apologies for the extended wait, but we wanted to make it right," the company said. The developer released a Cyberpunk DLC in August, but it only added a few cosmetic items and a car.