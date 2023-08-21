Cyberpunk platformer 'Ghostrunner 2' arrives on October 26th

As if October wasn't already going to be busy enough for new games. Publisher 505 Games has revealed that Ghostrunner 2 , the sequel to a terrific cyberpunk platformer from 2020, will arrive on October 26th. It will be available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders are open and those who snap up the Brutal Edition will get access 48 hours early.

The latest entry in the series takes place one year after the events of Ghostrunner . You'll once again play as Jack, a cyberninja who has to slice and dice his way up through an imposing tower. Ghostrunner is a fast-paced, often-tough game in which you parkour around treacherous environments. Jack dies often, but instant respawns, frequent checkpoints and accessibility options are helpful.

The sequel from One More Level seems to build on that foundation with new features such as a motorbike and dialogue choices. This is one of my most anticipated games of the year, so it's a real shame that it might get buried under the onslaught of blockbusters that are arriving in October.

Ghostrunner 2 will be going right up against Alan Wake 2 (October 27th) — Epic Games and Remedy last week delayed their game by 10 days to get out of the way of major titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 . Also coming in October are games including Assassin's Creed Mirage (which also moved release dates to stake out its own spot on the calendar), Detective Pikachu Returns , Forza Motorsport , Lords of the Fallen and Cities Skylines II .

On top of those, many people will still be knees deep in the likes of Starfield, Armored Core VI and perhaps Immortals of Aveum by the time Ghostrunner 2 arrives. Given the abundance of games coming out in the next couple months, perhaps waiting an extra few weeks wouldn’t be a bad idea.