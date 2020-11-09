DaVinci Resolve 17 can automatically crop Instagram-ready video clips

Blackmagic Design has announced a new version of its DaVinci Resolve video editor, which comes with hundreds of new features and improvements. The DaVinci Resolve 17’s final version isn’t officially out yet, but you can download its public beta from the developer’s website if you want to take advantage of what it can offer, which includes an easy way to create videos for Instagram.

You’ll be able to take a 16:9 HD or Ultra HD video and quickly generate square or vertical versions that you can post on social media. The feature uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to identify faces and reposition them inside the video, so you don’t have to manually check or crop each frame. Another new feature called “magic mask” also relies on the DaVinci Neural Engine to automatically create masks for object isolation. It can quickly make masks for a whole person, for instance, or for specific parts such as faces or arms to make editing a much faster process.