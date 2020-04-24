Cult Australian comedy 'Danger 5' resurrected as an Audible podcast

Danger 5, the Australian cult comedy, has come back from the dead as an eight-part podcast series for Audible. The parody, which aired down under in 2012 and 2015, has been revived as Danger 5: Stereo Adventures. Deadline is reporting that the eponymous quintet will find themselves fighting new enemies in cool places like Dracula’s beach party and battling a city-sized cat.

The original series was set during the second world war, although owed much of its look and feel to the ITC adventure shows of the 1960s. It depicted the crew, led by the eagle-headed Colonel Chestbridge, fighting Adolf Hitler as he embarked upon a series of madcap schemes. The second run transported the crew to the ’80s, parodying low-budget action schlock of the era.