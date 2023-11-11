Dbrand’s artisan keycaps are here to curse you out and stab you

Gadget accessory maker Dbrand has released a pair of novelty mechanical keyboard keycaps, and they’re just as absurd as fans might expect. The company has been teasing its artisan keycaps for months, and their launch today coincides with Dbrand’s 12th anniversary.

One of the aluminum keycaps, a replacement for the Escape key, is a pyramid designed to stab you when you press it — because, according to Dbrand's tongue-in-cheek announcement, “there is no escape.” The second is for the Enter key, and has a message for whoever is looking at it: “F off.” They’ll both be available in black, silver, and a colorful neochrome.

On 11/11/11, dbrand was founded.



12 years later, we’re making keycaps that stab you. Progress.https://t.co/ZHXCJT07Rz pic.twitter.com/RjhN34sf0L — dbrand (@dbrand) November 11, 2023

Dbrand is selling the keycaps through NovelKeys for $60 (Pyramid) — nearly the cost of its PS5 Darkplates — and $40 (F*** Off) in a limited drop. They’ll ship in two waves, with the first going out immediately and the second set for the last week of November.