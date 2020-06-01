DC Universe content is 'migrating' to HBO Max

Over the last week, a WarnerMedia shake up at the executive level was followed by significant layoffs, affecting a “majority” of the people working for the DC Universe streaming service. Former Hulu exec and now WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar explained that as a part of AT&T, the plan is to focus on its HBO Max service.

Fans of DC content across comics and video, and now DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee explained what to expect in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. ComicBook.com broke out some of the key points, including that original DC Universe content is now “migrating” to HBO Max (with the exception of Stargirl on CW). As Lee put it, “Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition, if I’m allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.”