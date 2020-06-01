Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

DC Universe content is 'migrating' to HBO Max

WarnerMedia is going all-in on its HBO package.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago
ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 1: In this illustration photo HBO Max logos are displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen in Ankara, Turkey on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over the last week, a WarnerMedia shake up at the executive level was followed by significant layoffs, affecting a “majority” of the people working for the DC Universe streaming service. Former Hulu exec and now WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar explained that as a part of AT&T, the plan is to focus on its HBO Max service.

Fans of DC content across comics and video, and now DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee explained what to expect in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. ComicBook.com broke out some of the key points, including that original DC Universe content is now “migrating” to HBO Max (with the exception of Stargirl on CW). As Lee put it, “Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition, if I’m allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that.”

Responding to rumors that DC might drop its comic business, Lee confirmed they will reduce the size of their slate, but said the company is 100 percent remaining a comic publisher and that projects already in the works have not been cut. “It’s about more punch for the pound, so to speak, and increasing the margins of the books that we are doing. It was about aligning the books to the franchise brand content we’ve developed and making sure that every book we put out, we put out for a reason.”

In this article: WarnerMedia, HBO Max, HBO, dc comics, DC Universe, Doom Squad, harley quinn, Titans, news, entertainment
