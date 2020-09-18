DC Universe will become a comics-only service on January 21st

DC Comics plans to “relaunch” its streaming service DC Universe as DC Universe Infinite, a comics-only subscription service. Since 2018, DC fans have been able to access comics, movies and TV shows through the DC Universe app, but last month, we learned that the streaming content would be “migrating” to HBO Max. For Warner Media, which owns DC Comics, it makes sense to have that DC Universe streaming content in HBO Max, not a separate service, but some fans may be less than happy with the change.

DC Universe Infinite will launch in the US on January 21st, and it will begin expanding globally in the summer of 2021. The service will include more than 24,000 comic books at launch. Users will also gain access to digital-first comics and exclusive events, and they’ll be able to get their hands on recently released titles six months after the physical editions drop in stores -- as opposed to the current one-year waiting period. But they’ll lose access to DC Universe shows and movies.