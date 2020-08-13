'Dead by Daylight' enables cross-play between PC and console

Behaviour Interactive promised us cross-platform features for Dead by Daylight back in May. Now, the developer has announced that cross-play is live for the PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch almost a year after introducing the feature on the Steam and Windows Store versions of the game. As Polygon notes, that greatly expands players’ multiplayer matchmaking pool.

In addition, players can now add friends from across platforms by searching for DBD IDs, giving them a way to play the 4v1 survival horror game with almost anybody they want. “As discussed in an earlier post about Cross-Play, the ability to play with friends from any and all platforms was a feature widely requested by the community,” the developer said in its announcement.