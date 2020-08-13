Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Behaviour Interactive

'Dead by Daylight' enables cross-play between PC and console

Cross-friends is now also available.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
57m ago
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive promised us cross-platform features for Dead by Daylight back in May. Now, the developer has announced that cross-play is live for the PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch almost a year after introducing the feature on the Steam and Windows Store versions of the game. As Polygon notes, that greatly expands players’ multiplayer matchmaking pool.

In addition, players can now add friends from across platforms by searching for DBD IDs, giving them a way to play the 4v1 survival horror game with almost anybody they want. “As discussed in an earlier post about Cross-Play, the ability to play with friends from any and all platforms was a feature widely requested by the community,” the developer said in its announcement.

The Stadia version of the game will also have the cross-platform features when it launches in September. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t seem to have plans to make cross-play available on mobile. In an FAQ page detailing cross-play, Behaviour explained that the game needs to be same version across platforms for those who want to play together. The company said there are no current plans to add mouse and keyboard support, though, and it’s asking people to wait for more information regarding cross-progression when that particular feature is closer to release.

In this article: Dead by Daylight, cross-play, cross-friends, Behaviour Interactive, news, gaming
