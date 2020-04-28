'Deadly Premonition 2' comes to Switch on July 10th

The sequel to Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro's 2010 cult hit Deadly Premonition finally has an exact release date. Developer Toybox and publisher Rising Star Games announced today Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will hit the Nintendo Switch eShop and retail stores on July 10th and will cost $50.

Based on the release date trailer Nintendo uploaded to its YouTube channel, Swery has been watching a lot of season one of True Detective. Considering the original Deadly Premonition was inspired by Twin Peaks, it's no surprise to see the eccentric game developer once again wear his inspirations on his sleeve. Like its predecessor, the new game is hard to pin down. It's both a prequel and sequel to Deadly Premonition, with players once again assuming the role of detective Francis York Morgan. They'll also be a skateboarding component, because why not.