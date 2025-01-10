An Apple AirTags four-pack is down to $70, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Anker Charger (140W, 4-port, PD 3.1) for $80 at Amazon ($10 off) : Announced this week at CES , Anker's latest wall charger includes three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a foldable plug and a built-in display that can show the device's power output and temperature at a glance. Those ports are located on the bottom, which might be awkward but should help keep the device more stable in an outlet. Anker says it can supply up to 140W of power, which is enough to quickly refill larger laptops, though you'll have to avoid using multiple ports simultaneously to reach that maximum speed. Full disclosure: We haven't tested this one for ourselves, but we've recommended several Anker charging devices in the past, and this early discount takes $10 off the new model's MSRP. Just clip the on-page coupon to see the discount. Also at Anker .

Samsung The Frame (2024) 55-inch QLED TV for $868 at Woot ($630 off): Outside of an eBay coupon deal on Black Friday, this is the best price we've seen for the 55-inch version of Samsung's stylish TV. It's worth noting that the company unveiled a new "Frame Pro" model at CES this week: That one promises improved contrast and brightness, plus support for Samsung's wireless breakout box, though it'll almost certainly cost more whenever it's launched. If you aren't as demanding about picture quality but still want a TV that looks like a framed piece of art, there's value to be had here. You're still paying for the design first and foremost, but this is also one of the few TVs with a matte finish, which helps it ward off glare in a bright room.