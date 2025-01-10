An Apple AirTags four-pack is down to $70, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Our picks for the best smartwatch, microSD card and portable SSD are also discounted.
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It's CES week at Engadget, and our team has been on the ground in Las Vegas checking out tons of new devices, from the good to the weird to the ones that make you look like a sleep paralysis demon. Only a few gadgets from the show are actually available to buy, however, and even less are discounted. If you're looking for a good sale right now, we're back with another edition of our weekly deal roundup. This week's highlights include a four-pack of AirTags for nearly $30 less than Apple's standard selling price, deep discounts on our favorite microSD card and portable SSD, extended free trials for Audible Premium Plus and Apple TV+, and more. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
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Apple AirTag (4-pack) for $70 at Amazon ($29 off MSRP): A new model may arrive later this year, but we still consider Apple's current AirTag to be the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone owners. While this discount on a four-pack isn't quite an all-time low, it beats the bundle's typical street price over the last few months by a few bucks. Also at Best Buy.
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Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) microSD card + USB reader for $20 at Amazon ($11 off): The Pro Plus is the top recommendation in our guide to the best microSD cards. This 256GB model has gone for a few bucks less in the past, but this deal ties the lowest price we've tracked for the bundle with a USB reader, which helps the card achieve its fastest possible speeds on compatible devices. Also at Samsung.
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Crucial X9 Pro (1TB) portable SSD for $70 at Amazon ($50 off): The X9 Pro heads up our guide to the best portable SSDs: It's rugged, super compact and consistently quick for common tasks. This is the largest discount we've seen for the 1TB model since late 2023. Also at Crucial and B&H. The 2TB model is a bit cheaper than usual at $120 as well.
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Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) for $329 at Amazon ($69 off): The latest Apple Watch remains our pick for the best smartwatch. It's a bit slimmer and lighter than past models, with mildly improved battery life, a rich wide-angle OLED display and the usual range of fitness-tracking features (blood oxygen monitoring aside). This deal on the 42mm GPS model has been live for a few weeks, but it still ties an all-time low. Also on Best Buy. The 46mm version is similarly discounted at $359.
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8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for $27 at Amazon ($18 off, Prime only): This is a wired version of 8BitDo's Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, we've previously praised for its durable Hall effect joysticks, comfy shape and useful software. (Though it's somewhat on the smaller side.) This variant is made for Xbox and PC; the discount is within $2 of its all-time low. Both the black and white versions are on sale.
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Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $3 at Amazon ($30 off, new and returning users only): Up until January 21, new and returning users can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for $3 total. Normally, the audiobook service costs $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. Premium Plus, as a refresher, is Audible's highest tier: Beyond granting access to the full Audible Plus library, it lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month. Just note that your subscription will auto-renew by default if you decide to take the plunge.
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Corsair MP600 Mini (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $80 at Amazon ($30 off): The MP600 Mini is a small-size SSD you can pop into gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck or devices like Microsoft's Surface notebooks. It's not hugely far off for the M.2 2230 drive we recommend in our SSD buying guide, but more importantly it's $20 cheaper as of this writing. This deal ties the 1TB model's best price since March. Also at Corsair.
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Beats Pill for $100 at Amazon ($50 off): The latest Beats Pill is a pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. As we note in our review, its audio performance can struggle at high volumes, but in general it pumps out strong bass without sounding imbalanced. It's also water-resistant, with a 24-hour battery life rating and wired audio support via USB-C. This discount has been live for several weeks, but it ties the device's lowest price to date. Also at Target, Best Buy and others.
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8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition) for $70 at Best Buy ($30 off): While this NES-themed keyboard isn't a formal pick in any of our buying guides, it's still a nice value for those looking to give their desk a more vintage look. It's comfy for typing and hot-swappable, though the default switches are fairly loud. This discount is $10 more than the lowest price we've seen, but it's $20 off the device's typical street price in recent months. The keyboard also comes with a fun joystick and a pair of "Super Buttons" that you can use for custom macros.
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Anker Charger (140W, 4-port, PD 3.1) for $80 at Amazon ($10 off): Announced this week at CES, Anker's latest wall charger includes three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a foldable plug and a built-in display that can show the device's power output and temperature at a glance. Those ports are located on the bottom, which might be awkward but should help keep the device more stable in an outlet. Anker says it can supply up to 140W of power, which is enough to quickly refill larger laptops, though you'll have to avoid using multiple ports simultaneously to reach that maximum speed. Full disclosure: We haven't tested this one for ourselves, but we've recommended several Anker charging devices in the past, and this early discount takes $10 off the new model's MSRP. Just clip the on-page coupon to see the discount. Also at Anker.
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Apple TV+ (3-month) for free at Best Buy ($30 off, new and select returning users only): Apple's streaming service is far from essential, but it does include plenty of exclusive shows worth checking out, from Severance and Slow Horses to Ted Lasso and Bad Sisters. If you've never subscribed but have been meaning to take a look, this extended free trial deal from Best Buy seems like a good opportunity. The service normally costs $10 per month after a seven-day trial. Again, remember that the subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you cancel.
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Samsung The Frame (2024) 55-inch QLED TV for $868 at Woot ($630 off): Outside of an eBay coupon deal on Black Friday, this is the best price we've seen for the 55-inch version of Samsung's stylish TV. It's worth noting that the company unveiled a new "Frame Pro" model at CES this week: That one promises improved contrast and brightness, plus support for Samsung's wireless breakout box, though it'll almost certainly cost more whenever it's launched. If you aren't as demanding about picture quality but still want a TV that looks like a framed piece of art, there's value to be had here. You're still paying for the design first and foremost, but this is also one of the few TVs with a matte finish, which helps it ward off glare in a bright room.
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