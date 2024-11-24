Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Black Friday gaming deals 2024: The best discounts on consoles, video games, accessories and more
We'll see more gaming deals for Black Friday in the days ahead, but discounts on the PS5, Switch, Xbox Series S and a ton of games are already available.
Black Friday is often a good time to restock on video games and gaming gear on the cheap, and this year is no exception. While the event itself is still a few days away, several retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales, which means many of the season's better gaming deals are available now. If you’re looking to add a few games to your backlog, pick up a new console or upgrade your desktop with new accessories, we’ve rounded up our favorite Black Friday gaming deals below.
We’ll inevitably see more discounts in the days ahead, but the current selection includes a ton of games and accessories we like for their lowest prices to date. The PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch are $75 off, too, while the Xbox Series S is $50 less than usual. We’ve dug through reviews and used price history trackers to ensure each offer below is a genuine deal, and we’ll continue updating this post as new deals pop up over the course of the week.
PlayStation 5 (slim) for $424 at Amazon ($76 off MSRP): This isn’t the absolute biggest price drop to date for Sony’s console, but larger discounts have been extremely uncommon over the past year. You have a few different purchasing options, too. If you’re a Fortnite Person, you can grab a bundle that throws in skins and V-Bucks for that game at no extra cost. Walmart and a few others have a separate bundle that pairs the machine with the recent RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard or one of EA’s sports games for $450. Beyond that, Walmart says it’ll sell the console with an extra DualSense controller for $475 starting on November 25. Also available at Best Buy, Target, GameStop and PlayStation Direct, among others.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) + NBA 2K25 bundle for $374 at Amazon ($76 off): If you have no interest in buying physical media, you can save an extra $50 upfront by going with the PS5’s discless version. This bundle comes with the latest NBA 2K game as a freebie. If it runs out of stock, you can grab the same Fortnite bundle noted above for the same price. The console alone is $75 off as well. It’s a good price either way, though it’s difficult to get too excited given that the Digital Edition originally sold for $400 before this “slim” revision launched with a $50 price hike. Also at Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and PlayStation Direct, among others.
Xbox Series S (512GB) for $249 at Amazon ($51 off): The entry-level Xbox has had a difficult time keeping up with the technical demands of some new games, and the 512GB of storage in this model can run out fast. That said, it still has value for casual players or Game Pass subscribers who don’t care about high frame rates and just want a cheap way to play the latest stuff. This $51 drop isn’t an all-time low, but it makes the console a bit more palatable. Just remember there’s no disc drive. Also at Xbox, Best Buy, Target and others.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $275 at Target ($75 off): To be clear, now is not a great time to buy a Switch: Nintendo has already confirmed that it’ll reveal the console’s successor at some point in the next few months and that the new device will be able to play current Switch games. So if you can wait, you should. But if you just want a more affordable route into the fantastic Switch library — or if you’re buying for a kid who doesn’t care about having the latest and greatest — we almost never see the OLED model fall this low. Besides the console, this bundle includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo’s Switch Online service. Also at Best Buy.
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $225 at Target ($75 off): If you want to save a bit more, you can get the standard Switch with the same add-ons for $50 less. The Switch OLED still has a larger and noticeably more vivid display, so it’s worth the extra cash if you’ll mainly play in handheld mode. That said, the base model can play all the same games just as well, and there’s virtually no difference between the two when they’re docked to a TV. This rare $75 discount is one of the largest we’ve ever tracked. Also at Best Buy.
Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + $75 Amazon digital credit for $300 at Amazon ($75 off): Meta only released the Quest 3S last month, so while this isn’t a cash discount, any sort of bonus is worth noting. Just clip the on-page coupon or use the code QUEST75 at checkout to see the deal. The device itself is the budget pick in our guide to the best VR headsets: Its older Fresnel lenses certainly aren’t class-leading, but they’re good enough for those new to VR, and the whole thing is just as fast and comfortable as the more expensive Quest 3. Most importantly, it can play the same wide array of apps and games. Also at Target if you'd prefer a different gift card.
PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $349 at Amazon ($251 off): To be candid, it’s difficult to widely recommend the PlayStation VR2: The hardware is excellent, but Sony's software support has been weak. Like the Meta Quest, you can use the headset on PC with an optional adapter, but some reviewers have said that getting that to actually work can be a hassle. So, we’re mostly noting this deal for posterity. But if you do have cash to burn and want to dive into games like Gran Turismo 7, Tetris Effect or the Horizon adventure bundled here, this deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen. If the bundle goes out of stock, the standalone headset is on sale for the same price. Also at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop and PlayStation Direct, among others.
ASUS ROG Ally X for $700 at Best Buy ($100 off): The ROG Ally X is the top Windows pick in our guide to the best gaming handhelds. It’s better-equipped to handle recent AAA fare than Valve’s Steam Deck, and its 120Hz VRR display does wonders to keep those games looking smooth. Windows itself remains something of a tire fire on handheld devices — which keeps the Deck our top pick overall — but it does give you the flexibility to play games from any PC client. This $100 drop isn’t massive but nevertheless ties the handheld’s lowest price to date.
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 at Amazon ($21 off): While Sony’s official PS5 controller has gone for less in the past, steeper discounts have been fairly uncommon over the past year, so this is an decent time to stock up if you need a spare or two. The offer applies to several different color options, though a few are priced $5 higher than the others. Also at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, PlayStation Direct and others.
Xbox Wireless Controller for $40 at Amazon ($20 off): This is another deal we’ve seen a few times before, but it’s a decent $5 to $15 off the Series X/S pad’s typical street price, depending on which color you pick. Several different models are on sale, with some of the more vibrant colorways available for $45 or $50. Just remember that each requires a pair of AA batteries or a separate pack for power. Also at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $49 at GameStop ($20 off): Nintendo’s Pro Controller is far more comfortable to hold and satisfying to press than the standard Joy-Cons, so it’s a fine buy if you mainly keep your Switch docked up to a TV. Its 40-hour battery life is great, too, though fighting game and Tetris diehards will likely find its d-pad too imprecise. This discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen in the last couple of years. Also at Target and Best Buy.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers for $60 at Amazon ($20 off): Between their beady buttons, lack of analog triggers and longstanding drift issues, the Joy-Cons are far from Nintendo’s finest product. Still, they’re the Switch’s default controllers. If you need to restock, this is about as cheap as they’ve been in recent years. Also at GameStop, Target and Best Buy.
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership for 30 percent off at PlayStation: Sony’s online service became a worse deal with last year’s sizable price hikes, but it’s still required if you want to play PS5 games online or utilize cloud saves. This year’s Black Friday deal is geared more toward upgrading than saving on your current service, annoyingly, but those just signing up can grab an annual membership for 30 percent off, bringing the standard “Essential” tier down to $64. If you’ve been thinking of stepping up from the base service to the higher “Extra” or “Premium” tiers, you can take 25 or 30 percent off the usual cost of that upgrade. You can check Sony’s overview page for a refresher on what perks are included with each tier.
Astro Bot for $50 at Amazon ($10 off): The wonderfully inventive 3D platformer Astro Bot is the closest thing the PS5 has to a modern Super Mario game, even if it is a bit too reverential to the PlayStation brand. Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt called it nothing less than “one of the best games Sony has ever made” in her review. This is the game’s first major discount across retailers. Also at PlayStation, Best Buy, Target and others.
Elden Ring for $20 at Amazon ($40 off): There isn’t much we can say about Elden Ring that hasn’t already been said. Its world runs almost unfathomably deep and feels lived-in (really, died-in) in a way few games ever have. It’s both haunting and darkly funny (hello Ordina). It is unafraid to test your resolve and make its quest matter, yet it grants you the freedom to simply walk in a different direction and find new paths forward. It’s great, and this deal brings it down to the best price we’ve tracked. Also at Best Buy. If you want to double up with the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a copy that comes with that DLC is on sale for $50, another new low.
Metaphor: ReFantazio for $50 at Amazon ($20 off): It’s about as subtle as you’d expect a game named “Metaphor” to be, but the latest from the minds behind Persona 5 is a fantasy JRPG through and through: bombastic, stylish and deeply earnest. (And long.) This deal is a new low. Also at PlayStation and Xbox for $2 more.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): Engadget UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith gave this grandiose action-RPG a favorable review earlier this year, and it’s one of the year’s highest-rated games overall. You need to have played its predecessor — and, ideally, the original PS1 game — to really get where it’s going, but it’s absolutely stuffed with things to do (for better and worse), and its combat system is still a rush. This is a new low for the PS5 exclusive. Also at Best Buy, or PlayStation for $2 more.
Helldivers 2 for $30 at GameStop ($10 off): The co-op shooter Helldivers 2 straddles the line between Starship Troopers satire and genuinely rousing, strategically engaging action. You could do much worse if you’re looking for a multiplayer game you can hop in and out of at your leisure. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the PS5 copy. Also at Amazon, Target and Best Buy, or at PlayStation for $2 more.
The Last of Us Part I for $30 at Amazon ($40 off): The PS5 version of Naughty Dog’s tense zombie drama may be the most unnecessary remake of all time, but if you’ve never given it a try, it’s still the best way to play it. This deal is a new low, and it comes as part of a wider suite of discounts on first-party PS5 games, including Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $30 each. Also at Target, Best Buy, GameStop and others.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): Another one of the year’s highest-rated RPGs, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is unusually opaque and unforgiving for a major-studio release, but it owns that. If you can deal with some jank and hate the glut of self-serious hand-holdy “adventures” that’ve come out in recent years, it should be worth the occasional frustration. Don’t bother if you didn’t like the original, though. This the biggest discount to date for the PS5 and Xbox versions. Also at Target and PlayStation, or at Xbox for $2 more.
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for $42 at Woot ($18 off): This is a new low for the recent Switch remake of the beloved GameCube RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar was pretty straightforward in his review: “It’s great, you should play it.”
Super Mario RPG for $32 at Woot ($18 off): The lively and brisk Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars remains one of the Super Nintendo’s essential games. It didn’t necessarily need a Switch remake, but it got one last year anyway; thankfully, the new version keeps the original’s oddball spirit in tact as it spruces up the visuals for true 3D. If you’re in the market for a lighter RPG, this deal at Amazon subsidiary Woot brings the game down to a new all-time low.
Super Mario Odyssey for $30 at GameStop ($30 off): This matches the lowest price to date for Nintendo’s joyous 3D platformer, which combines pitch-perfect movement with a relentless stream of inventive design ideas. Also at Target and Best Buy. A few other first-party Switch games are available for all-time lows as well, including the adorable real-time strategy games Pikmin 1+2 and Pikmin 4 for $30 and $40, respectively, and the delightful action-platformer Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $35.
Portal: Companion Collection for $5 at Nintendo ($15 off): Portal and Portal 2 are two of the most fully-actualized games ever made, a pair of human-lab-rat simulators overloaded with wit and mind-opening puzzles. The second is also one of our favorite couch co-op games. This discount ties the lowest price we’ve seen for the Companion Collection, which bundles both games for the Switch, and it comes as part of a wider suite of digital game deals at Nintendo’s online store.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $5 at Epic ($55 off): The Mass Effect trilogy doesn’t hold up perfectly — the original is very much a game from 2007, while the overarching “morality” system feels ancient in a post-Baldur’s Gate 3 world — but it remains as accessible and deeply entertaining as any action-RPG series out there. The Legendary Edition remasters all three titles, and this discount brings the compilation down to its lowest price to date. The deal comes as part of the Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale, which is otherwise light on standout offers.
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for $20 at GameStop ($40 off): Armored Core VI is a big loud action game about building a mech and using it to blow up everything in sight. It rules. But it’s not mindless: Its many boss fights are genuine duels, and it’s deeply flexible in how it lets you tweak your death machine to tackle stages in different ways. This price is another new low. Also at Amazon and Best Buy.
Unicorn Overlord for $30 at Amazon ($30 off): Unicorn Overlord’s story leans a little too hard on RPG tropes, but it’s gorgeous, and its battle system should satisfy those who pine for classic Fire Emblem or (especially) Ogre Battle games from yesteryear. Engadget Senior Writer Sam Rutherford called it a “must-play for tactics fans” in his review. This discount is the largest we’ve seen for the PS5 and Xbox editions and ties the all-time low for the Switch copy.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 for $19 at Amazon ($21 off): Few games take the responsibility of entertaining you as seriously as the Metal Gear series; even fewer have as clear of a voice and point of view. The Master Collection may not go as far as it should in updating the landmark stealth games for modern consoles, but if you’ve yet to give them a try, you really ought to take the ride. This deal ties the lowest price we’ve tracked. Also at Best Buy for $1 more.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for $40 at GameStop ($20 off): The moody action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 started as a technical disaster, but years of patches have ultimately left it in a healthy place, one that lets it more easily lean on its surprisingly pointed narrative and dirty-techno-future art style. This is a new low for the game’s Ultimate Edition, which includes last year’s well-regarded Phantom Liberty expansion. Also at Best Buy.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $25 at Amazon ($45 off): Infinite Wealth is the kind of goofy, playful and wholly excessive RPG that’s come to define the series formerly known as Yakuza. It can border on “too much,” and you’ll need to have played past entries to get the most out of it, but its turn-based combat is fun, and it’s more endearing than obnoxious in the end. This discount ties the best price we’ve seen for the next-gen versions of the game.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 at Xbox ($30 off): This matches the all-time low for The Master Chief Collection, which gathers five of the venerable FPS series’ essential games in one package. It also includes Halo 4 (we kid).
Pentiment for $10 at Xbox ($10 off): Pentiment remains one of the Xbox’s true gems, a gorgeous and unusually soulful 2D adventure/visual novel that examines the nature of truth itself. This deal for the Xbox version represents an all-time low.
Psychonauts 2 for $12 at Xbox ($48 off): Another entry on our list of the best Xbox games, Psychonauts 2 is a distinctly eccentric, wonderfully written 3D platformer that tackles heavy themes with real warmth. This is another all-time low. Several other digital Xbox games are on sale as part of Microsoft’s Black Friday sale.
Madden NFL 25 for $30 at Amazon ($40 off): Madden could pretty badly use a creative reset, but it’s ultimately still Madden, so there’s fun to be had if you’re in the football mood and feel like denying Patrick Mahomes a championship in at least one realm of existence. This is the best price to date for this year’s latest installment. Also at Best Buy, or at PlayStation, Xbox and Steam for $5 more.
EA Sports FC 25 for $30 at Amazon ($35 off): We’re not going to sit here and tell you the series formerly known as FIFA is good — AI defending is still a mess, while the Ultimate Team mode still blends grinding with gambling to mind-numbing effect — but we realize that many people just want to mess around as their favorite footy team. This is a new low for the PS5, PS4 and Xbox editions. Also at Best Buy, or at PlayStation, Xbox and Steam for $5 more. The Switch version is down to $30, too, though it won’t run as well.
WWE 2K24 for $24 at Amazon ($11 off): We acknowledge that this is a new low for the physical PS5 and Xbox copies of the latest WWE game, which should scratch the itch for most people looking to do some fantasy booking and digital powerbombing. Just don’t be surprised if you run into a few bugs every now and then; this is a 2K game, after all. Also at Walmart, Target and Best Buy, or for $1 less at Xbox. The last-gen versions are on sale for a few bucks less as well.
NBA 2K25 for $30 at Amazon ($40 off): NBA 2K has its own longstanding issues with pay-to-win online modes and occasional glitchiness, but its on-court play is generally rock solid if you’re looking to play through a season or run some offline games with friends. This is a new low for the PS5 and Xbox copies of the game. Also at Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Nintendo has the Switch edition for $4 less, though that version is generally slower and more watered-down than the others.
WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) for $9 at Amazon ($59 off): It’s aggravating, but the only way to fully increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It’s normally sold for roughly $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to a normal SSD with the same capacity? You bet. But any extra savings should be welcome. A 512GB model is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $68 as well. Also at Best Buy.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (2TB) for $200 at Amazon ($160 off): Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, and it’s been live for most of the month, but it’s still about $30 to $50 below the 2TB model’s typical street price. There’s little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less.
Crucial P310 (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $70 at Amazon ($102 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into handheld PCs like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the faster and more durable TLC, but other reviews suggest that it still performs well for what it is. This is a new low for the 1TB model. The 2TB version is down to its best price yet at $140 as well. Also at Crucial and B&H.
Backbone One mobile game controller for $70 at Amazon ($30 off): The Backbone One is a nifty mobile gamepad that makes playing console-style games on your phone feel a little more natural. This matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for the second-gen model. Both the USB-C and Lightning versions are discounted. Note that the PlayStation-branded version officially supports Sony’s Remote Play app on both Android and iOS, while the standard model only supports it with the latter. Also at Backbone, Walmart and Best Buy.
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $48 at Amazon ($12 off, Prime only): We’ve raved about this wireless gamepad for Switch and PC in the past. It’s on the small side, but it’s comfortable, and its durable Hall effect joysticks should avoid the “drift” sensation that plagues many modern controllers. This discount isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s a solid $12 off the device’s typical street price. It's exclusive to Prime members at Amazon, but Best Buy has the pad for the same price. If you don’t need Bluetooth support, a version that only connects over a USB dongle and uses Xbox-style face buttons (instead of Switch-style ones) is on sale for $40.
Turtle Beach Atlas Air wireless gaming headset for $141 at Amazon ($29 off): The Atlas Air is our pick for the best gaming headset. It’s one of the few wireless pairs with an open-back design, which helps it create a wider, airier and more natural sound than most of its competition. It’s exceptionally comfortable on top of that, though it lets in and leaks noise fairly easily, so you should only buy it if you normally play in a quiet environment. This deal marks the headset’s all-time low. Also at Best Buy for $150.
Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $90 at Amazon ($40 off): The A40 TR is our favorite wired gaming headset. It’s not quite as comfy or spacious-sounding as the Turtle Beach Atlas Air, our top overall pick, but its open-back design still makes games sound like they’re happening all around you instead of feeling confined in your head. Just know that it won’t block much outside noise, and its mic isn’t the best. Also at B&H.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset for $30 at Amazon ($20 off): The Cloud Stinger 2 is the budget pick in our gaming headset guide. It’s comfortable, with a solid mic and full-bodied bass, though you shouldn’t expect a particularly accurate sound or exceptional build quality. This deal ties the headset’s all-time low. Also at Walmart and Best Buy.
Keychron Q3 Max mechanical keyboard for $182 at Keychron ($32 off): The Keychron Q Max is the top pick in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards, pairing an upscale (if heavy) aluminum case with a lovely typing experience and extensive customizability. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the tenkeyless model, but other size layouts are similarly discounted. Also at Amazon for $6 more, but only for Prime members.
Keychron V3 Max mechanical keyboard for $87 at Amazon ($22 off, Prime only): The V Max is our favorite mechanical keyboard in the $100 range. It has a plastic frame and suffers a bit more from rattling in the larger keys but otherwise carries most of the same perks as the Q Max series. This Prime-exclusive deal marks the best price we’ve tracked for the tenkeyless model, but other size options are also 20 percent off. Also at Keychron.
Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard for $38 at Amazon ($22 off, Prime only): If you just want to pay as little as possible for a decent mechanical keyboard, the C3 Pro is the budget pick in our buying guide. Its keycaps are a bit slick, but its typing feel and sound are still levels above the membrane boards you usually find in this price range. This Prime-exclusive deal is within $5 of the best price we’ve seen for the model with hot-swappable switches and RGB backlighting. Another model that doesn't support hot-swap and only has a red backlight is available for $28, though we've seen that one go for less in the past.
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition) for $60 at Woot ($40 off): While not a top pick in any of our keyboard guides, the wireless 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is still a nice value for anyone looking to give their desk a more vintage look, as its keycaps and accents are inspired by Nintendo’s old NES console. It’s comfy for typing and hot-swappable, too, though the default switches are pretty noisy. This discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen.
Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon ($30 off): We recommend the Basilisk V3 in our guide to the best gaming mice for those who don’t mind using a cable and prefer a more ergonomic right-handed shape. We’ve seen this discount several times before, but it matches the device’s all-time low. Note that Razer released an revised version with an improved sensor a few months ago, but that one costs $40 more, and it’s not a massive upgrade in practice. Also at Target, Best Buy and others.
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite MMO gaming mouse for $50 at Amazon ($30 off): The Scimitar RGB Elite is the top MMO pick in our gaming mouse buying guide. It has 12 customizable side buttons, which make it easier to pull off strings of actions in complex titles like Final Fantasy XIV or World of Warcraft. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we've seen. Also at Corsair and Best Buy. A wireless model with an upgraded sensor is also on sale for $89, which is the second-best price we've tracked for that variant.
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) gaming laptop for $700 at Best Buy ($400 off): Although it’s a 2023 model, this configuration of the A16 should do the job for value-minded buyers. It comes with a 16-inch 165Hz 1,920 x 1,200 display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU. You’ll still have to deal with the usual trade-offs of a cheaper gaming laptop — it can get warm under load, it’s bulky, the keyboard isn’t great and the screen is somewhat dim. But it’s powerful enough to run newer games in 1080p, the chassis generally feels sturdy, and the battery can reach double-digit hours when you aren’t gaming. This discount is $20 above than the config’s all-time low but ties the best price we’ve seen otherwise.
Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,200 at Amazon ($500 off): The M18 R2 is an iteration of the top 18-inch pick in our gaming laptop buying guide. It’s an absolute tank, but it’s sturdily put together, and this configuration can blow through new games at high settings in 1080p or 1440p. It comes with a 165Hz 2,560 x 1,600 panel, an Intel Core i9-14900HX chip, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This deal price is far from cheap, but it's a new low for this variant. A lower-spec model is also on sale for $1,900, though that one will likely run into issues sooner with more demanding games.
LG 32GS95UV-W 32-inch gaming monitor for $1,000 at Amazon ($400 off): This is a variant of the “no-compromise” pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors. It’s a premium OLED panel with a sharp 4K resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, though it can jump to a super-smooth 480Hz if you drop to 1080p (and own a PC that can handle that). That’s great if you spend a decent chunk of time in esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2. Being an OLED monitor gives it excellent contrast with deep black tones, though it’s not quite as vivid as the handful of high-end OLEDs that also use quantum dots to boost colors. Still, it’s well worth a look if you have cash to burn and know you’ll use the dual refresh rate modes. This deal has been live for a month but represents an all-time low. Also at LG and Best Buy. Compared to the recommendation in our guide, the only differences with this model are that it has a white finish and its built-in speakers aren’t as strong.
MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 27-inch gaming monitor for $480 at B&H ($210 off): This ties the lowest price we’ve seen for MSI’s QD-OLED monitor, which blends the high contrast and inky blacks typical of OLED displays with color-enhancing quantum dots. It has a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, which should be sufficient for most, though like many OLEDs it’ll look better in dim lighting than a bright room. Also at Amazon, or at Best Buy for $20 more.
MSI MPG 321URX 32-inch gaming monitor for $880 at Amazon ($70 off): The MPG 321URX (gesundheit) is a larger high-end monitor with a gorgeous QD-OLED panel, a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also includes a KVM switch and a USB-C port that can deliver up to 90W of charging power. It’s certainly not cheap, but at its current deal price it undercuts its handful of competitors by a fair amount. This is another all-time low. Also at Best Buy.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM 32-inch gaming monitor for $999 at Amazon ($300 off): If the MSI 321URX runs out of stock, the PG32UCDM is an excellent alternative with a similar list of features. Some reviewers we trust say it can get brighter, too, plus it supports the popular Dolby Vision HDR format. This discount represents a new lowest price. Also at Walmart and Best Buy.
Black Friday gaming deals that are no longer available
Xbox Series X (1TB) for $448 at Amazon ($52 off): This is well off the lowest price we’ve seen for the higher-end Xbox, and there’s a chance we see alternative deals next week. It is Microsoft’s official discount, though, and any chance to save $50 is still worth calling out. Whether any Xbox is a must-have is another question, as Microsoft has put less and less emphasis on exclusives, but the Series X is still a nice piece of kit if you’re sold on Xbox Game Pass or just have friends who use the platform. Also at Xbox, Walmart, Target and others.
Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset for $200 at B&H ($100 off): The Maxwell is another excellent wireless headset we recommend in our buying guide. It’s bulky, and it doesn’t provide the same sense of width as our top pick, but it still sounds fantastic, with ample bass, crisp highs and impressive detail. A nice mic and long battery life help as well. The headset isn’t discounted very often, so this coupon deal marks a new low. Just note that you won’t be able to checkout until later on Saturday. The price above applies to the PS5/PC model, but the Xbox version is also down to a new low of $230 with the same $100 discount.
