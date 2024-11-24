Black Friday gaming deals 2024: The best discounts on consoles, video games, accessories and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We'll see more gaming deals for Black Friday in the days ahead, but discounts on the PS5, Switch, Xbox Series S and a ton of games are already available.

Black Friday is often a good time to restock on video games and gaming gear on the cheap, and this year is no exception. While the event itself is still a few days away, several retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales, which means many of the season's better gaming deals are available now. If you’re looking to add a few games to your backlog, pick up a new console or upgrade your desktop with new accessories, we’ve rounded up our favorite Black Friday gaming deals below.

We’ll inevitably see more discounts in the days ahead, but the current selection includes a ton of games and accessories we like for their lowest prices to date. The PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch are $75 off, too, while the Xbox Series S is $50 less than usual. We’ve dug through reviews and used price history trackers to ensure each offer below is a genuine deal, and we’ll continue updating this post as new deals pop up over the course of the week.

The Nintendo Switch (left) and Nintendo Switch OLED (right). (Kris Naudus / Engadget)

The Meta Quest 3S. (Devindra Hardawar for Engadget)

The PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller. (Aaron Souppouris/Engadget)

Astro Bot. (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Elden Ring. (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. (Nintendo)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. (FromSoftware)

Cyberpunk 2077. (CD Projekt Red)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection. (Xbox Game Studios)

The WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S. (WD)

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Audeze Maxwell. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Keychron Q3 Max. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Razer Basilisk V3. (Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard. (Will Lipman Photography for Engadget)

Black Friday gaming deals that are no longer available

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.