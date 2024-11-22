Black Friday gaming deals 2024: The best sales on video games, consoles, accessories and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We'll see more gaming deals for Black Friday in the days ahead, but discounts on the PS5, Xbox Series X and a ton of games are already available.

Black Friday is usually a good time to restock on video games and gaming gear on the cheap, and this year is no different. While the big day itself is technically a week away, several retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales, so many of the better gaming deals we’re likely to see are available today. If you’re looking to pad out your backlog, pick up a new console or refresh your desktop with new peripherals, we’re rounding up the Black Friday gaming deals that are most worth your attention below.

We’ll see a few more discounts from Nintendo, Steam and others in the days ahead, but for now, a ton of well-regarded games and accessories we recommend in our various buying guides are down to their lowest prices to date. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are $75 and $50 off, respectively, as well. We’ve dug through reviews and used price history trackers to ensure each offer below is a genuine deal, and we’ll keep updating this post as new deals pop up.

The Xbox Series X. (Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget)

The PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller. (Aaron Souppouris/Engadget)

Astro Bot. (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Elden Ring. (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. (Nintendo)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. (FromSoftware)

Unicorn Overlord. (Screenshot by Sam Rutherford/Vanillaware)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection. (Xbox Game Studios)

The WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S. (WD)

The Astro A40 TR. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Razer Basilisk V3. (Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard. (Will Lipman Photography for Engadget)

