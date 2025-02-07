The Apple AirPods 4 hit an all-time low of $100, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Our roundup includes discounts on Peacock memberships, Sonos speakers, Roomba robot vacuums and more.
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The latest edition of our weekly deal roundup includes a range of discounts on Apple's AirPods. The standard AirPods 4 are down to $100, which ties their lowest price to date, while ANC version of those earbuds and the higher-end AirPods Pro 2 are cheaper than usual at $149 and $169, respectively. If you don't need new headphones, we're also seeing discounts on Peacock and Apple Music subscriptions, our favorite robot vacuum and microSD card for those on a budget, Sonos speakers and more. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Spotlight deal
Apple AirPods 4
This is the best price we've seen for Apple's newest wireless earbuds. Engadget's audio expert Billy Steele gave the AirPods 4 a score of 88 in his review last September, and they remain well worth a look for iPhone owners who hate the feeling of traditional in-ear headphones that dig into the ear canals. They sound clearer and more balanced than most open-back earbuds, and they still offer the usual suite of Apple-friendly conveniences: faster pairing and device switching with other Apple gadgets, hands-free Siri, Find My tracking, spatial audio support and so on. That said, they lack wireless charging and built-in volume controls, the five-hour battery life isn't great and the open design means they let in lots of outside noise by default. You still need to be all-in on Apple to get the most out of them. But if you can live with that, they're a decent value with this discount. Also at Target and Best Buy.
The noise-canceling version of the AirPods 4 is also on sale for $149. That's $10 more than the lowest price we've tracked but $20 below the pair's regular street price. This version includes all the same features as the base model, plus active noise cancellation (ANC), a wireless charging case and a few other perks. That ANC is inherently limited compared to earphones that seal off the ear canal, so it won't grant you total silence, but it's surprisingly useful for an open-back pair. Battery life takes a bigger hit with ANC active, though, checking in around four hours.
The rest of the best tech deals this week
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Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon ($80 off MSRP): If you're willing to pay extra and don't mind a traditional in-ear design, the AirPods Pro 2 are still the best wireless earphones Apple makes and our favorite pair for iPhone owners overall. They have the same set of Apple-friendly features noted above, but add stronger ANC, a more secure fit, fuller sound (thanks to that in-ear design), an hour or two of extra battery life and onboard volume controls. As of last fall, they can also function as an FDA-approved hearing aid. That said, if you aren't tethered to the Apple ecosystem, there are other pairs with superior noise cancellation, battery life and audio quality out there. This discount is $15 more than the all-time low we saw around Black Friday, but it's a good $20 to $30 below the pair's typical street price and $80 less than buying from Apple directly. Also at Walmart, Target and Best Buy.
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Peacock Premium (1-year) for $30 at Peacock ($50 off, new and returning users only): New and returning subscribers can grab a year of Peacock's ad-supported plan for $30 through Feburary 18. (Yes, it's called "Premium" even though it has ads.) If you're not a current subscriber and don't see the discount, use the code WINTERSAVINGS at checkout. NBCUniversal ran a similar offer around Black Friday that dropped the subscription to $20, but this is still $50 off the annual plan's usual price. While we wouldn't call Peacock essential, it should be worth checking out if you're big into Premier League soccer, WWE live events or most shows from NBC and Bravo — The Office and Law and Order included.
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Samsung Evo Select (1TB) microSD card for $70 at Amazon ($10 off): The Evo Select is the budget pick in our guide to the best microSD cards: It's certainly not the fastest model we've tested, but it's quick enough if you just want to boost the storage of a Nintendo Switch or Android tablet on the cheap without feeling totally bogged down. Just don't expect it to be all that great for large file transfers. This deal matches the all-time low for the extra-spacious 1TB model. Also at Samsung and B&H.
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Sonos Era 100 for $199 at Sonos ($50 off): To address the elephant in the room, no, Sonos is not doing well right now. A redesign of the company's control app last May has been a colossal failure, eventually leading to the departure of the audio brand's CEO and chief product officer last month and sizable layoffs just this week. It's hard to get jazzed about discounts with all of that in mind, but this is a deal roundup, and we still do recommend much of firm's audio gear in our various buying guides, so we're obligated to mention that the company is still running a sale on its soundbars and home speakers through February 9. One highlight is the Sonos Era 100 for $199, a $50 discount that ties the lowest price we've seen. This is the top midrange pick in our guide to the best smart speakers: While the software situation is still iffy, the hardware still delivers impressively clean and balanced sound for its size. If you just want a single speaker for enjoying music at home, it remains a decent value at less than $200. Also at Amazon, Walmart, B&H and others.
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$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Best Buy Gift Card for $100 at Best Buy ($10 off): If you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Best Buy, the retailer will throw in a bonus $10 gift card to its own store for no extra cost. Both cards will be emailed to you digitally. For the unfamiliar, you can apply an Apple gift card to just about anything Apple makes, be it a new iPhone, an Apple TV+ subscription or purchases on the App Store. If you're looking to grab something along those lines and know you'll shop at Best Buy again anyway, it's hard to complain about a bit of bonus money.
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Apple Music (6-month) for $3 at Apple ($52 off, new subscribers and select devices only): Speaking of Apple services, the company is running a promotion that doles out six months of Apple Music for $3 total. Normally, a solo subscription costs $11 per month after a 30-day free trial, or a three-month trial if you've recently bought an Apple device. This newest promo comes with a few caveats, though: You must be new to Apple Music, not eligible for the aforementioned three-month trial and able to redeem the offer through an iPhone, iPad or Mac. If you meet all of that criteria, however, this is a nice way to get a half-year of music streaming for cheap. We praise Apple Music in our guide to the best music streaming services for its lossless streaming quality, ease of use with Apple devices and emphasis on letting actual people introduce you to new music. Apple says this deal will run through February 27. Just be aware that your subscription will be set to auto-renew until you cancel.
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iRobot Roomba Vac Essential (Q0120) for $130 at Amazon ($120 off): The Roomba Vac Essential is the top pick in our guide to the best budget robot vacuums. It's a basic entry-level model, as it navigates semi-randomly instead of mapping set paths and will still bonk into furniture every now and then. But it cleans well enough, especially on hard floors, and we've found it easy to set up and control through Roomba's mobile app. If you're on a budget and live in a smaller place that isn't inundated with pet hair, you could do much worse. This discount is the lowest price we've tracked and a $20 drop from the robovac's typical going rate in recent months. Also at Best Buy, Target and others.
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Anker 713 USB-C Charger for $20 at Amazon ($20 off): The Anker 713 Charger is a compact wall charger with one USB-C port that can deliver up to 45W of power. It's not the newest or fastest model out there, but it's easy to tuck in a bag and powerful enough to charge many modern smartphones and tablets at full speed. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen and takes about $8 off the device's common street price. Also at Anker. If you need something faster with a couple more ports, the 67W Anker Prime charger is also on sale for a low of $36.
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Razer Viper V3 Pro for $145 at Amazon ($15 off): It's not a massive discount, but this $15 drop marks the lowest price we've seen for the Viper V3 Pro, which tops our guide to the best gaming mice. This is very much a niche device, aimed squarely at those who take competitive PC games seriously, but its 54-gram design is super lightweight, consistently responsive and comfortable for a wide range of grip types and hand sizes. Just don't expect it to keep you from getting owned in Counter-Strike 2 or Marvel Rivals on its own. Also at Best Buy.
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LG B4 OLED TV (48") for $600 at Best Buy ($200 off): This ties the lowest price we've seen for the 48-inch LG B4, which is the entry-level model in LG's 2024 OLED lineup. While it's not as bright or color-rich as some higher-end alternatives, it still offers the essential perks of any good OLED TV: superb contrast with deep black tones, clear motion, wide viewing angles and the like. It's also a nice value for gaming, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support refresh rates up to 120Hz. It's just better off in a darker room, and this particular model is relatively small. If you're curious about what other TV deals are available ahead of the Super Bowl, note that we have a separate roundup just for those.
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