The best iPad deals this week include the iPad mini for $100 off

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The iPad, of course, isn't the only tablet computer out there — it wasn't even the first — but Apple's version redefined the category. In our opinion, it's the best tablet you can buy and these slates consistently earn high scores in our reviews. That doesn't mean you should have to pay full price for your next iPad. We are continually on the hunt for good deals on iPads (and other Apple gear while we're at it) and each week, we round them up right there.

Current discounts include the iPad mini and the 11-inch iPad Pro, each for $100 off the list price. Beyond iPads, are a few other Apple deals are going around, such as the latest AirPods Pro 3 for the lowest price yet at $199 and certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 11 for $299. Here are the best Apple deals we found this week.

Best iPad deals

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) The iPad mini is exactly what it sounds like: a smaller iPad. This latest iteration adds an improved A17 Pro chip, 128GB of storage in the base model and Apple Pencil Pro support. As always, you'd buy it if you value the smaller 8.3-inch display and want a tablet that's easier to use with one hand. This discount is $50 more than the all-time low we saw around Cyber Monday but still $100 less than buying directly from Apple. Also at Best Buy See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (M3, 11-inch) for $499 ($100 off): The iPad Air is the top overall pick in our guide to the best iPads. Yes, it's pricier than the entry-level iPad (A16), but its faster chip, extra RAM, laminated and more color-rich display, better speakers and superior accessory support add up to a more pleasant experience in day-to-day use. This isn't the lowest price we've tracked — the price went as low as $450 just after Black Friday, but this is still $100 cheaper than buying directly from Apple.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, M5) for $899 ($100 off): The latest iPad Pro is still more tablet than most people will ever need, but its class-leading OLED display, impressively thin design and super-powerful M5 chip make it a luxury experience for those who can afford it. The device was only released in October, so this deal ties its lowest price to date. Also at Best Buy and B&H.

Apple iPad Pro (13-inch, M5) for $1,199 ($100 off): It's not a massive discount, but this matches the lowest price so far for the larger iPad Pro, which may be worthwhile if you've got cash to burn and want to use an iPad as your main computer. We gave it a score of 85 in our review. Also at B&H.

Best Apple deals

Billy Steele for Engadget Apple AirPods Pro 3 $199 $249.00 This is a new low for Apple's highest-end set of wireless earphones, undercutting the deal we saw on Black Friday by $20. We gave the AirPods Pro 3 a review score of 90 this past September and currently list them as the top pick for iPhone owners in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. You still need an iPhone to get much out of them, but compared to previous models they deliver more precise active noise cancellation, longer battery life per charge, improved water resistance, slightly bigger bass and livelier treble. There's a host of features beyond that, including built-in heart-rate monitoring. The fit is different from the AirPods Pro 2, but we found it to feel more secure. Also at Walmart. See at Amazon

Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $65 ($34 off): These are the best Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users thanks to their vast finding network and accurate ultra-wideband features for locating your things when they're close by. Just attach them to your keys, wallet or bag with the right AirTag holder and keep track of everything in the Find My app.

Apple AirPods 4 for $74 ($55 off): If you don't need active noise cancellation and hate the feeling of headphones that just into your ear canal, the standard AirPods 4 remain a good buy. They lack built-in volume controls, and no open-style earbuds can produce the same level of bass as typical in-ear headphones, but they generally sound more pleasant than most pairs along these lines and still offer the usual array of Apple-friendly features. This discount is only $5 more than the all-time low we saw around Black Friday. Also at Best Buy for $85 if that runs out of stock.

Cherlynn Low for Engadget Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, GPS) 299 399 The Apple Watch SE 3 may be a better raw value, but the Apple Watch Series 11 remains our preferred smartwatch overall for iPhone owners. Compared to its cheaper sibling, it has a bigger, brighter and more scratch-resistant display, longer battery life and a few advanced health features like an ECG app and hypertension alerts. It also earned a score of 90 in our review. This is a new low for the base 42mm model, but keep in mind that there's no pressing need to upgrade if you already own a Series 10. Not all colors are on sale. The deal is also available at Walmart and Best Buy. See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 3 for $199 ($50 off): This discount has been around for a few weeks, but it's the lowest price to date for Apple's newest entry-level smartwatch. We gave the SE 3 a score of 90 in our review last month: The big upgrade is an always-on display, which makes it so you no longer have to wake the watch to check the time or notifications. It still includes most of the essential health and fitness features beyond that, plus it now runs on the same chipset as the higher-end Apple Watch Series 11. Also at Walmart.

Apple Pencil Pro for $95 ($34 off): The Pencil Pro is Apple's most feature-rich stylus, offering pressure sensitivity, wireless charging, haptic feedback and unique gesture controls compared to the standard USB-C model (which isn't significantly discounted). Just note that it's not compatible with the entry-level iPad and other older models. While this discount is only $5 below the device's usual street price, it's still the largest discount we've seen this year. Also at Walmart.

Apple Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) $949 $1,199.00 The top pick in our guide to the best laptops, the M4 MacBook Air isn't a major overhaul but remains exceptionally thin, lightweight and well-designed, with more than enough power for everyday use. This discount ties the best price we've seen for an upgraded configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Other versions with less storage or more memory are also $250 off. If you don't need a new notebook right away, however, note that we may see an updated model at some point in early 2026, according to a past Bloomberg report. See at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4) for $949 ($250 off): The 15-inch MacBook Air is nearly identical to the smaller version; apart from its roomier display, it adds better speakers and a more spacious trackpad. This deal matches the all-time low, and other configurations are similarly discounted.

Apple MacBook Pro (M5, 14-inch, 512GB) for $1,350 ($249 off) : Apple's most recent M-series chip is the M5, and only comes equipped on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro. When the M5 MacBook Pro M5 came out in October, we promptly reviewed it and awarded it a 92. The new chip gives the laptop an impressive graphics upgrade, which only adds to the Pro's known qualities: a sturdy build, excellent trackpad and speakser paired with an impressively long battery life — we clocked 34 hours in a video run-down test. Also at Walmart . It's $1,399 at Best Buy and B&H .

Apple Mac mini (M4) for $479 ($120 off): The latest iteration of Apple's tiny desktop PC has a smaller footprint, a faster M4 chip, 16GB of RAM by default, two front-facing USB-C ports and an extra Thunderbolt 4 port. It can also drive three external displays, though it lacks USB-A ports entirely. We gave a higher-end model with Apple's M4 Pro chip a score of 90 in our review. This deal on the base model with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $10 more than the best deal we've seen but $20 less than the config's typical street price.

Apple MagSafe cable 25W for $24 ($15 off) : With this puck, the iPhone 17 can wirelessly recharge at 25-watt speeds. You can also get those speeds with iPhone 16 handsets that have updated to the latest OS 26 version. Just note that you'll need to plug it into at least a 30 watt adapter, which isn't included. This is the lowest price we've tracked.

Apple USB-C Magic Mouse for $68 ($11 off): This isn't a record-low price for Apple's popular mouse — it went for $60 in October. It's lightweight, supports multi-touch features including scroll and the battery life is fairly long — just note that the charging port is on the bottom so you can't use it while it refills. The discount only applies to the white model.

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