The PlayStation 5 is still $75 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

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Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rear-view mirror, but some of the better deals from the onslaught of sales are still available. Both PlayStation 5 consoles are still $75 off, for instance, while the Apple Watch Series 10 remains about $70 off at $330 (with a coupon).

If you're looking to grab a few tech gifts for the holidays, we've sorted through the best of what's left for our latest weekly deal roundup. We've also included a few new discounts, including the noise-canceling version of Apple's AirPods for a new low of $139. Keep in mind that shipping times may be delayed in some cases after the shopping rush last week, though.

Aaron Souppouris for Engadget

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

Billy Steele for Engadget

The Apple AirPods 4.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Samsung Evo Select.

Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Razer Basilisk V3.

Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget

The Bose QuietcComfort Ultra.

Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Amazon Echo Buds.

Billy Steele for Engadget

The Ultimate Ears Everboom.

Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $3 at Amazon ($42 off) : Non-subscribers can still get a three-month Audible Premium Plus trial for $1. Normally, the audiobook service costs $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. As a refresher, Premium Plus is Audible's upper tier: Apart from giving access the full Audible Plus library, it lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month. We wouldn't call it essential, but this is a good way to see if it'd work for you if you've been on the fence. Remember that the plan will auto-renew until you cancel.

MasterClass Premium (1-year) for $144 at MasterClass ($96 off): MasterClass is still taking 40 percent off the cost of its annual subscription plans for new or returning users, bringing the "Plus" and "Premium" tiers down to $108 and $144, respectively. As a refresher, both options support offline viewing — the cheaper "Standard" tier does not — but the Premium plan lets you watch from six devices simultaneously instead of two. Either way, this is a decent chance to save if you've been interested in taking one of the service's many celebrity-led courses.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024).

Mat Smith for Engadget

The Dyson V15 Detect.

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