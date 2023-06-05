Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding: Director's Cut' is coming to the Mac Future Kojima games will be available on Macs, too.

Apple's efforts to bring high-profile games to the Mac appear to be paying off. Hideo Kojima has revealed that Death Stranding: Director's Cut is coming to the Mac later this year. Future Kojima Productions games will be available on the platform, too, although it's not clear if that includes Death Stranding 2. There's no mention of any changes, but it's safe to presume you'll want an Apple Silicon-based Mac to make the most of the title.

As on other platforms, this edition of Death Stranding is ultimately a refinement of the 2019 original. You'll see new missions, more boss fights, updated combat mechanics and activities like racing and a shooting range. If you thought the initial release leaned too much on cinematics and not enough on gameplay, this is the version you want.

Like Resident Evil Village, No Man's Sky and Stray, this is ultimately a port of a not-quite-recent title. You probably aren't about to buy a Mac just to experience Norman Reedus' courier adventures. However, Apple they reflect Apple's revived interest in gaming. Between this, macOS Sonoma's Game Mode and improved porting tools, the company clearly wants the major titles that have previously been limited to Windows PCs and consoles.

