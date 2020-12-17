Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Productions

'Death Stranding' PC update adds 'Cyberpunk 2077' missions and gear

The game is currently half price on Steam and the Epic Games Store, too.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Death Stranding x Cyberpunk 2077
Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions isn’t done with Death Stranding. Today, the developer announced a special patch for the PC version that adds some Cyberpunk 2077-themed content. According to IGN, that includes some new missions that will feature currently unknown characters and lore from the CD Projekt Red title. In addition, players can unlock a special Reverse Trike vehicle. (If the tricycle looks familiar, that’s because CD Projekt Red tweeted a picture of Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima sitting on it earlier this year.) Death Stranding players can also equip special holograms, a robotic arm and sunglasses worn by Johnny Silverhand, and various other fashion items inspired by Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s not the first time these worlds have crossed over. Shortly after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 players noticed that Kojima makes a small appearance during a mission called The Heist. If you’re not fussed about Cyberpunk, there’s always the Half Life and Portal-themed content that came out earlier this year. But, like today’s Cyberpunk-themed update, it’s currently exclusive to the PC version. Kojima Productions is yet to confirm if either update will eventually be released on the PlayStation 4. If you haven’t played the game yet, it’s currently discounted by 50 percent on Steam and the Epic Games Store. While not for everyone, its film-meets-hiking-simulator is unquestionably unique.

In this article: news, gaming
