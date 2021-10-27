Zelda-like 'Death's Door' heads to PlayStation on November 23rd

Death's Door, one of the best indie games to come out earlier this year, is heading to PlayStation consoles. During Sony's State of Play presentation on Wednesday, Devolver Digital announced it will release the Zelda-like action-adventure game on November 23rd, allowing PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 fans to experience it.

Released this past summer on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Death's Door is the latest project from Acid Nerve, the studio behind 2015's Titan Souls. You play as a crow whose job it is to collect souls for a bureaucratic organization called the Reaping Commission Headquarters. In addition to The Legend of Zelda, it has a lot of similarities to From Software's Dark Souls. The game has earned praise for its art direction, music and gameplay. If you pre-order Death's Door before its November 23rd release date, you'll get Titan Souls for free.