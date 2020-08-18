Deezer now has an analytics app for podcasters

Streaming service Deezer has launched a dedicated analytics app for podcast creators, joining other podcasting platforms already offering analytics like Google Podcasts and Stitcher. Deezer is now the only streaming service to offer podcast insights on a mobile app, Deezer Head of Content Frédéric Antelme said in a statement.

Analytics by Deezer organizes your podcast’s information into two tabs: analytics and audience. Analytics shows the podcast’s number of streams, unique listeners, fans and shares of your podcast, as well as the total and peak listening time. You can also see the best performing episode and duration of listening time. The audience tab shows the age and gender of your fans, along with who’s listening on desktop, mobile or web. Before now, Deezer did not offer in-house audience insights.