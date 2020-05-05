Google Podcasts now offers analytics to producers

It appears an iOS release and refreshed Android experience were only the start of Google's newfound ambitions for its Podcasts app. The company announced today a new dashboard that creators can visit to see how their shows are performing on the platform. Besides the usual assortment of statistics that track audience engagement, the tool allows podcasters to see where people are listening to their content. As you can see in the screenshot below, it provides anonymized device data, breaking down listening data into phone, tablet, desktop, smart speaker and other categories.

Google

Handily, the Google Podcasts Manager also allows producers to export their data to another analytics platform, in case they want to centralize all their metrics in one place. Google Podcasts still has a long way to go before it matches Apple Podcasts (let alone popular third-party alternatives like Overcast and Pocket Casts), but offering analytics to producers is a critical step for Google. The tool should also give creators more of a reason to highlight Google Podcasts to listeners, which should, in turn, help the app grow down the road.