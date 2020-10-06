Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

It also comes factory calibrated out of the box and features a built-in colorimeter from Calman. But if you swear by your X-Rite Colormunki, there’s a USB-A port at the front of the display that allows you to easily connect an external colorimeter. One of the other handy features of the UP3221Q is a Picture-by-Picture mode that allows you to connect two computers to the monitor and display content from both simultaneously. You can even set the two sources to different color spaces at the same time.

The UP3221Q will set you back an eye-watering $5,000. But given that reference-grade monitors can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, Dell’s latest monitor has a lot going for it. It even compares favorably against Apple’s Pro Display XDR, which starts at $5,000. Dell’s monitor also has the added advantage that you don’t need to buy a separate stand. You can purchase it starting on November 5th.

Dell

For those who don’t have an extra $5,000 in the bank, the company also announced a nifty new soundbar that you can magnetically attach to some of its monitors to create a clean audio setup. At launch, the peripheral is compatible with Dell’s U2421E, P2721Q, P3221D and P3421W displays. You can buy the Slim Soundbar starting today for $55.