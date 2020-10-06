Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

If you’ve been following the Apple rumor mill in recent months, you’ll know the company reportedly plans to start using mini-LED displays in some of its devices later this year. The tech offers many of the same benefits as OLED, including high contrast ratios and wide color gamut support, without the danger of burn-in. Those traits are what make it compelling for professional use where features like color accuracy are in high demand. So it’s no surprise that the tech is starting to make its way into professional-grade monitors.
Alongside new 24- and 34-inch displays with USB-C connectivity and three new P-series monitors, Dell announced the UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor or UP3221Q on Tuesday. The company says it’s the world’s first monitor with 2,000 mini-LED backlit dimming zones. With 99.8 percent DCI-P3 and 93 percent Adobe RGB color gamut coverage, as well as VESA-certified HDR 1000 support, the UP3221Q’s 4K IPS panel should make any creative happy.