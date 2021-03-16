Dell's 40-inch ultrawide monitor is the best kind of excess

There are few gadgets I love as much as ultrawide monitors, specifically the 34-inch variety. Their 21x9 aspect ratio is perfect for putting two full-sized windows side-by-side. And that extreme wideness makes games more immersive too, as they fill your peripheral vision. Ultrawides are shorter, so they don't make me feel like I'm just staring at a giant TV all day. After rocking a 34-inch Dell ultrawide screen for years, I could never see myself going back to anything smaller. I was happy. Satisfied, even.

Then Dell introduced its new UltraSharp 40, a 40-inch 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) ultrawide screen, and all of that healthy contentment flew out the window. I've briefly tested larger displays, like Samsung's wild 49-inch gaming entry, but I found that to be excessive. A 40-inch screen wouldn't be that much bigger than my 34-inch, so it would be a more reasonable upgrade. And after testing it out for the past few months, I can see why many professionals would be eager to drop $2,100 (currently $1,680 on sale) on Dell's new beauty. The only issue? It's clearly not meant for games.

Dell UltraSharp 40 SCORE 84 Engadget 84 Critics - Not yet scored N/A Users - Not yet scored N/A Pros Huge screen real estate

Sharp 5K2K resolution

Incredibly accurate colors

A bounty of connectivity

Cons Not the best for games

Pricey compared to most monitors

Gallery: Dell UltraSharp 40 review | 8 Photos













/8 Gallery: Dell UltraSharp 40 review | 8 Photos













/8

The UltraSharp 40 didn't waste any time wowing me. I immediately noticed that my desktop background image of my daughter Sophia had significantly more detail. Her yellow jacket almost jumped off the screen, and I could make out more color in her rosy cheeks. It genuinely felt like I was seeing that photo for the first time — it looked great on my previous monitor, but everything was a bit more muted.

Sure, the 40-inch size is certainly impressive, especially if you're used to sub-30-inch screens. But I was surprised to find that the color reproduction was the feature that continually wowed me. It didn't matter if I was just reading news on the web, photo editing or stalking my prey in Hitman 3, the monitor seemed almost eager to show off its vibrancy.

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

While it doesn't support HDR, the UltraSharp 40's color reproduction displayed more dynamic range than I've ever seen in a computer screen. It supports 100% of the SRGB gamut, 100% of Rec. 709 and 98 percent of DCI-P3. It's the latter standard that really gives the UltraSharp 40 its visual oomph — DCI-P3 has a 25 percent larger color gamut than SRGB. Overall, Dell says the UltraSharp 40 can display 1.07 billion colors with a sharp 140ppi pixel density. It tops out at 300 nits of brightness though, which is fine for dealing with productivity apps and media creation, but it's easily bested by anything with true HDR.

I found the UltraSharp 40 to be most useful when I really wanted to dive into professional work, like full-screen video editing, or prepping long podcast recordings. It was nice to be able to make Audacity take up the entire display, so that I was basically swimming in the audio timeline. Juggling multiple windows at once was a dream, especially for playing documentaries and YouTube videos on the side while I worked. It was also perfect for diving into full-screen videos, especially anamorphic widescreen content that filled up the entire display, like the Tenet trailer below.