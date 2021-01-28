Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

Dell has launched the first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor aimed at productivity and content creation chores. The UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD display (U4021QW) has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160, so it’s substantially wider than a regular 4K display, but not ridiculously wide like some gaming displays. At the same time, it can fit a full 4K video (3,840 x 2,160), while letting you show the controls for a video app off to the side, for example.

The UltraSharp 40 “offers wide color coverage and excellent color performance,” though Dell didn’t say anything about HDR, so it probably doesn’t support that. It also offers 90W power charging for your PC over Thunderbolt 3, while allowing fast data transfers with super speed USB 10Gbps and RJ45 internet. It will arrive on January 28th, 2021 for $2,100.