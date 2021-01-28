Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell

Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

It also launched 55- and 65-inch collaboration monitors with 20-point multi-touch.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
3h ago
Comments
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dell unveils the first 40-inch ultrawide monitor
Dell

Dell has launched the first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor aimed at productivity and content creation chores. The UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD display (U4021QW) has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160, so it’s substantially wider than a regular 4K display, but not ridiculously wide like some gaming displays. At the same time, it can fit a full 4K video (3,840 x 2,160), while letting you show the controls for a video app off to the side, for example.

The UltraSharp 40 “offers wide color coverage and excellent color performance,” though Dell didn’t say anything about HDR, so it probably doesn’t support that. It also offers 90W power charging for your PC over Thunderbolt 3, while allowing fast data transfers with super speed USB 10Gbps and RJ45 internet. It will arrive on January 28th, 2021 for $2,100.

Dell 65-inch (Model C6522QT) interactive touch monitor.
Dell

Dell didn’t forget folks who use collaboration tools like Microsoft 365 or Klaxoon for design or brainstorming. It unveiled the 55- and 65-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitors with 20-point “InGlass” touch capability. They allow multiple users at once to write or draw in real-time “with virtually zero lag,” and you can even rest your hands on the display thanks to new palm-rejection features. There’s no pricing yet for these displays, but they’ll go on sale starting March 30th, 2021.

In this article: Ultrawide, monitor, 40-inch, content creation, CES2021, Dell, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

Dell unveils its first 40-inch ultrawide monitor

View
Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

View
Asobo Studio shows off real-time snow in 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

Asobo Studio shows off real-time snow in 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

View
Dell built a range of monitors for video conferencing

Dell built a range of monitors for video conferencing

View
Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr