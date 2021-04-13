Dell's XPS 13 now comes with an optional $300 OLED display

Dell is updating its XPS 13 laptop to add an OLED display to the mix. Starting today, you can pay an extra $300 on the price of the Full HD model to configure a new XPS 13 with a 3,456 x 2,160 OLED panel that features a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. The panel is also DisplayHDR 500TB certified and comes with Dell's usual 0.65 percent anti-reflective coating to make it more legible in harsh outdoor light.

To put those capabilities in perspective, it's also possible to configure the XPS 13 with an LCD UHD display. That panel features 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 1500:1 to contrast ratio. From the specs Dell shared, the only area where the new OLED falls behind its LCD counterpart is in the brightness department. It tops out at 400 nits instead of 500 nits.

To be clear, this isn't the first time Dell has offered the option to configure the XPS 13 with an OLED, but it is a first for the laptop's latest revision. At the start of 2020, the company updated the XPS 13 to give it a 16:10 aspect ratio and more modern design. More recently, it refreshed the entire XPS 13 lineup with Intel's 11-generation Tiger Lake CPUs. So if you've been holding off on the XPS 13 in hopes of Dell adding an OLED option, now is about as good time as any to buy one.