Descript lets you edit videos by tweaking text scripts

Video editing is often a time-consuming process, but Descript is trying to take the sting out of it a bit with its latest suite of tools. Descript Video transcribes your footage and turns it into a text document. Changes that you make there are reflected in your video edit.
Cutting a flubbed line is as simple as deleting the transcribed text. You can even dub over any misspeaks by changing the words in the text editor -- Descript's AI-based tech can add audio in your own voice. You'll be able to add titles, transitions, image and video overlays, keyframe animations and more using a multitrack video editor. There's also the option to export projects to other editing suites.