Former Call of Duty heads are making a new game for PlayStation

Two important individuals in the history of Call of Duty have founded a new studio. At Summer Game Fest, Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell, previously of Treyarch, announced the existence of Deviation Games. They also shared they’re working on a new IP for Sony, but stopped short of detailing the project. Given the team’s pedigree, you can probably expect a first-person shooter.

“We’re drawing on what we’ve learned over our collective decades making games, but we’re also out to make something fresh and brimming with innovation like you’ve never experienced before,” Anthony wrote in a post over on the PlayStation Blog following the initial announcement. “We’re setting out to make a huge, content-rich game with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy.”