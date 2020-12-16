Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is getting a re-release

Devotion is coming back. In a tweet, Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games announced that its first-person horror title will be released through GOG.com on December 18th. It’ll cost $16.99, the company explained, and the in-game “content” will be the same as before. “Thank you for your trust and support,” the company tweeted. “We wish you a happy end of the year.”
Devotion was originally released on Steam in February 2019. Critics praised the game for its setting, an abandoned apartment complex in Taiwan, and mesmerizing mix of psychological horror. Players soon discovered a meme that mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping, though. The game was immediately review bombed on Steam. In a statement, Red Candle Games explained that the reference was part of a placeholder asset that should have been deleted prior to Devotion’s release. The developer apologised for its inclusion and added that the meme had already been replaced in the game.