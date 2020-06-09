Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Red Candle Games

Banned horror game 'Devotion' is available again in Taiwan

It was pulled from Steam after players discovered it contained a Xi Jinping meme.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Devotion
Red Candle Games

Taiwanese horror game Devotion is available for purchase again — but only in its home country. A Resetera gaming forum poster has discovered that physical copies of the game are up for sale on its developer’s online shop and can be purchased in Taiwan. Devotion was only available for a week last year before its developer, Red Candle, pulled it from Steam. The game suffered from a review bombing campaign after players had discovered the presence of the Winnie the Pooh meme referencing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Red Candle quickly released a patch and apologized a handful of times for the incident, but that wasn’t enough. Chinese authorities stripped Indievent, the China-based company that published Devotion in the country, of its business license a few months after the game was pulled. Red Candle then issued a statement, saying that the game won’t be back anytime soon.

Those in Taiwan can now preorder either of two physical versions of the game: a standard copy or a special one that comes with its OST. It’s available for pre-order until June 15th, but delivery is limited to Taiwanese addresses. As PC Gamer notes, though, Red Candle has posted a message on Facebook, telling fans it understands that this release “will definitely not satisfy all players who are looking forward to being online again.” However, it will “continue to try various possibilities” to bring the game to more people.

In this article: news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Google's advanced hacking protection comes to Nest devices

Google's advanced hacking protection comes to Nest devices

View
EV battery maker says its new cells can last a million miles

EV battery maker says its new cells can last a million miles

View
The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

View
Banned horror game 'Devotion' is available again in Taiwan

Banned horror game 'Devotion' is available again in Taiwan

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr