Banned horror game 'Devotion' is available again in Taiwan

Taiwanese horror game Devotion is available for purchase again — but only in its home country. A Resetera gaming forum poster has discovered that physical copies of the game are up for sale on its developer’s online shop and can be purchased in Taiwan. Devotion was only available for a week last year before its developer, Red Candle, pulled it from Steam. The game suffered from a review bombing campaign after players had discovered the presence of the Winnie the Pooh meme referencing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Red Candle quickly released a patch and apologized a handful of times for the incident, but that wasn’t enough. Chinese authorities stripped Indievent, the China-based company that published Devotion in the country, of its business license a few months after the game was pulled. Red Candle then issued a statement, saying that the game won’t be back anytime soon.