'The DioField Chronicle' is a new strategy RPG that looks like 'Final Fantasy Tactics'

It will release later this year on PlayStation 5 and PS4.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|03.09.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
March 9th, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, DioField Chronicle, video games
DioField Chronicle
Square Enix

In 1997, Square Enix released one of the finest games of the original PlayStation era in Final Fantasy Tactics. Outside of a handful of remasters and spinoffs, however, the company has been reluctant to return to the genre in a meaningful way. And while we may never get a proper sequel to Tactics, the good news is Square Enix is working on a new tactical RPG. 

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

During Sony's most recent State of Play on Wednesday, the publisher announced The DioField Chronicle. And if what you loved about Final Fantasy Tactics was its sprawling story and iconic art by Akihiko Yoshida, you're in luck because DioField looks to have both on offer. You'll lead the forces of the Kingdom of Alletain, a neutral island nation that gets dragged into a conflict with the sinister Trovelt-Schoevian Empire. Instead of a turn-based battle system, engagements play out in real-time and it appears you can control more than one character at a time.    

Square plans to release The DioField Chronicle later this year on PlayStation 4 and PS5.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget