'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

Sony offered a look at several other indie games during a day-long showcase.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.17.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 17th, 2021
In this article: operation tango, nour play with your food, news, gaming, disoc elysium the final cut, ps4, psvr, ps5, heavenly bodies, puzzling places, indie games, playstation, playstation 4, chicory a colorful tale, where the heart leads, disco elysium, sony, playstation 5
Disco Elysium
ZA/UM

During a day-long showcase of upcoming PlayStation indie games, Sony revealed Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 on March 30th. The PS5 version will run in 60 fps at 4K and offer optimized surround sound. It will arrive on Stadia on the same day.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is an upgraded version of the hit RPG that adds full voice acting, more quests, fresh characters and new explorable areas. Steam players will get a free upgrade on March 30th, while Mac users will get the update later. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles later this year.

Sony showed off half a dozen other indie games on Wednesday, including Puzzling Places, a 3D puzzle game with real-world locations for PSVR that's coming later this year. Operation: Tango sees you and a friend work together as a spy and a hacker. You'll each see different aspects of the world and you'll need to communicate verbally to succeed.

In Chicory: A Colorful Tale, you can paint the world as you choose and use a magical paintbrush to create new paths. Nour: Play With Your Food is an experimental game that allows you to create music as you construct delectable dishes on PS5.

Where the Heart Leads is described as a "surreal narrative adventure" in which your choices can lead you to one of dozens of different endings. Sony also offered a look at gameplay from Heavenly Bodies, a tricky-looking puzzle game set in space in which you'll control each of an astronaut's limbs individually.

Popular on Engadget