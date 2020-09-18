Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Private Division/V1 Interactive

'Disintegration' multiplayer shuts down after just six months

The single-player campaign will remain for everyone.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
54m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Disintegration multiplayer shutting down
Private Division/V1 Interactive

The developer behind Disintegration, the tactical shooter with transhuman characters, is ending the multiplayer mode that it launched early this year. In a blog post, V1 Interactive wrote that the multiplayer modes will be removed in phases starting today, with everything gone by November 17th. The single-player campaigns will remain, however, and the studio has no plans to remove those.

“While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience,” according to the developer.

Disintegration is set around two centuries in the future. The characters are neither human nor machine, but rather armored beings with human brains, with all the good and bad that entails. In the single-player campaign, pure robots are bent on eliminating humanity, while the hero Rohmer Shoal leads the transhumans in a fight to save it.

V1 Interactive is a relatively small studio and Disintegration already was already ambitious in terms of the look, themes and gameplay. The multiplayer mode perhaps was a step too far, though the developer expressed no regrets: “We believe the video game industry needs constant innovation, and we will continue to take risks, follow creative visions, and support new ideas.”

In this article: Disintegration, multiplayer, offline, Interactive, post-humanist, robots, transhumanism, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
Apple iPad (2020) hands-on: A better kind of basic

Apple iPad (2020) hands-on: A better kind of basic

View
'Fortnite: Save the World' will shut down on macOS September 23rd

'Fortnite: Save the World' will shut down on macOS September 23rd

View
Quibi wins two Emmy awards for #FreeRayshawn

Quibi wins two Emmy awards for #FreeRayshawn

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr