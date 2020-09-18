'Disintegration' multiplayer shuts down after just six months

The developer behind Disintegration, the tactical shooter with transhuman characters, is ending the multiplayer mode that it launched early this year. In a blog post, V1 Interactive wrote that the multiplayer modes will be removed in phases starting today, with everything gone by November 17th. The single-player campaigns will remain, however, and the studio has no plans to remove those.

“While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience,” according to the developer.