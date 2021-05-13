Disney cuts the theater-exclusive window in half for 'Free Guy,' 'Shang-Chi'

Following the lead of other studios like Warner Bros. and Universal, Disney announced that upcoming movies like Free Guy and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be exclusively available in theaters for just 45 days, instead of the pre-pandemic standard of 90 days. On today's earnings call CEO Bob Chapek said "Flexibility is a key component of our distribution strategy," as the company plans hybrid releases for other movies this year like Jungle Cruise.

The company also announced that the number of Disney+ subscribers has now reached 103.6 million, slightly less than the 109 million analysts had projected.