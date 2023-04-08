Disney is bringing ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ back to theaters on April 28th Disney also announced a new season of "Tales of the Jedi."

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi is heading back to theaters. At its Star Wars Celebrations event in London, Disney announced today it would rerelease the classic film in cinemas in the US, UK and other parts of the world on April 28th. The theatrical rerun will give Star Wars fans the chance to celebrate the movie ahead of its 40th anniversary on May 25th.

Return of the Jedi won’t be the first time Disney has brought an old Star Wars film to theaters. Last year saw the brief return of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the silver screen in anticipation of the debut of Andor on Disney+. In 2020, it was also possible to see The Empire Strikes Back in theaters in between Covid-19 lockdowns. Looking to the future, fans can look forward to three new Star Wars films , one of which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.