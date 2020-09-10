Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series starts filming March 2021

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been held up by staff changes, rewrites and the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally has a more concrete filming schedule... hopefully. Lead actor Ewan McGregor said on The Graham Norton Show (via that filming should begin for the Star Wars production in March 2021. Disney had previously only committed to a vague 2021 window. It’ll be a while before you see the finished result, then, but this suggests the won’t be quite as long as you might have feared.

The series will be directed by The Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow, and is expected to follow Obi-Wan eight years after after the events of Revenge of the Sith. While that makes it yet another bridge title, it’s also unique as the first to have one of the main actors from a Star Wars movie reprising their role.