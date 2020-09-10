Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series starts filming March 2021

That is, if the pandemic decides to cooperate.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
208 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Actor Ewan McGregor poses at the world premiere of Disney's "Christopher Robin," in Burbank, California, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been held up by staff changes, rewrites and the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally has a more concrete filming schedule... hopefully. Lead actor Ewan McGregor said on The Graham Norton Show (via that filming should begin for the Star Wars production in March 2021. Disney had previously only committed to a vague 2021 window. It’ll be a while before you see the finished result, then, but this suggests the won’t be quite as long as you might have feared.

The series will be directed by The Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow, and is expected to follow Obi-Wan eight years after after the events of Revenge of the Sith. While that makes it yet another bridge title, it’s also unique as the first to have one of the main actors from a Star Wars movie reprising their role.

Of course, McGregor’s statement assumes no other delays — and there’s still lots of uncertainty when the pandemic has stalled other Disney+ shows. Don’t be surprised if production slips further. There’s little doubt that Disney will want to keep things on track, though. With relatively few exclusives in 2020, it will likely want the Obi-Wan series as soon as possible to keep subscribers coming in.

In this article: Services, streaming, tv, Disney, television, star wars, disney plus, internet, Obi-wan kenobi, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
208 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

View
FBI sent a team to 'exploit' Portland protesters' phones

FBI sent a team to 'exploit' Portland protesters' phones

View
Razer's Blade Stealth gets an 11th-gen Intel CPU and OLED display option

Razer's Blade Stealth gets an 11th-gen Intel CPU and OLED display option

View
Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

View
Audi explains how it made the 'sound' for the E-Tron GT

Audi explains how it made the 'sound' for the E-Tron GT

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr