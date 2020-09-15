'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

We’re just over a month away until the second season of The Mandalorian drops onto Disney+ and, to whet our appetites even more, Disney has just dropped a full trailer. The new series, which begins on October 30th, will see Mando and The Child tasked with seeking out a band of obscure sorcerers. Naturally, this is The Mandalorian, so the journey will involve plenty of dingy rooms, fighting, and fighting in dingy rooms.

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2IruNHvTig — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 15, 2020

You’ll notice that, unlike the super-serious first season trailer, there’s a couple of neat gags inserted into the follow-up. Gone is the Werner Herzog narration in favor of something a little goofier, especially now that the identity of The Child is common knowledge.