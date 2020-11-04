DJI's Mavic Mini 2 brings 4K video, RAW photos and double the range

DJI’s been on a bit of a tear of late, with a slew of new products in its handheld line. Today it’s back to what we know the company for best: drones. The latest offering is the Mavic Mini 2, which, as the name suggests, is the sequel to DJI’s smallest aircraft. Predictably, the Mavic Mini 2 adds some key features to the diminutive drone, but don’t expect anything too fancy. This is, after all, DJI’s most entry-level model and, by design, likely too small to support some of the more sophisticated hardware that gives its larger craft their more powerful abilities.
What’s new in the Mavic Mini 2? Well, perhaps predictably, the camera can now shoot 4K video at 30fps (100Mbps). The original Mini topped out at 2.7K and cynics might argue it was almost an intentional restriction to leave something open for the inevitable “2” (given that both appear to have the same 1/2.3-inch, 12-megapixel sensor). You’ll also now be able to enjoy a 4X zoom (2X of which is lossless), a feature we’ve seen creeping into the broader Mavic line, including the recent Mavic Air 2. Photographers will also appreciate the option to shoot in RAW now, something the original didn’t offer.