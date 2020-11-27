DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal kit with tripod drops to $89 for Black Friday

A gimbal is one of the best ways to make your smartphone footage look more professional, and as it just so happens one of the best ones you can buy is on sale for Black Friday. Amazon and B&H have discounted the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 combo kit to $89, down from its usual $139 price. The kit comes with the gimbal itself, as well as a carrying case to protect your new gadget and a nifty desk tripod you can use to further steady your shots. $89 is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the kit sell for since it came out.
Buy DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at Amazon - $89 Buy DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at B&H - $89