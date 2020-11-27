DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal kit with tripod drops to $89 for Black Friday

DJI released the Osmo Mobile 3 in 2019. It has since shipped the OM4, but you’re not missing out on much if you decide to go for last year’s model. The main reason to purchase the more expensive OM4 is that it uses a magnetic mounting system instead of a traditional clamp mount. The pop socket-like mechanism makes it easier to attach and remove your phone from the OM4 as needed, something the clamp mechanism can make a pain. The design also helps make it easier to stow away the OM4 when you’re not using it. However, when it comes to actually stabilizing your phone so you can get that cinematic shot, the two are evenly matched, and you get a lengthy 15 hours of battery life from the Osmo Mobile 3.

