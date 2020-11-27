Latest in Gear

Image credit: DJI

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal kit with tripod drops to $89 for Black Friday

It also comes with a carrying case to protect your new gadget.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

DJI Osmo Mobile 3
DJI
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

A gimbal is one of the best ways to make your smartphone footage look more professional, and as it just so happens one of the best ones you can buy is on sale for Black Friday. Amazon and B&H have discounted the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 combo kit to $89, down from its usual $139 price. The kit comes with the gimbal itself, as well as a carrying case to protect your new gadget and a nifty desk tripod you can use to further steady your shots. $89 is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the kit sell for since it came out.

Buy DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at Amazon - $89 Buy DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at B&H - $89

DJI released the Osmo Mobile 3 in 2019. It has since shipped the OM4, but you’re not missing out on much if you decide to go for last year’s model. The main reason to purchase the more expensive OM4 is that it uses a magnetic mounting system instead of a traditional clamp mount. The pop socket-like mechanism makes it easier to attach and remove your phone from the OM4 as needed, something the clamp mechanism can make a pain. The design also helps make it easier to stow away the OM4 when you’re not using it. However, when it comes to actually stabilizing your phone so you can get that cinematic shot, the two are evenly matched, and you get a lengthy 15 hours of battery life from the Osmo Mobile 3.  

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.    

In this article: DJI, Osmo Mobile 3, gimbal, cameras, mobile, engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

View
Belkin’s new wireless charger tries to do what AirPower promised

Belkin’s new wireless charger tries to do what AirPower promised

View
A bunch of gaming peripherals are deeply discounted for Black Friday

A bunch of gaming peripherals are deeply discounted for Black Friday

View
The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr