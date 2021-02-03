DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera is $199 at Amazon for today only

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a 3-axis stabilized handheld camera that’s small (and light) enough to fit in your pocket or purse. When it was first released, company President Roger Luo called it a “portable personal camera crew” meant for everyone, from professionals to travelers and adventurers. The device can capture your adventures in video, but it can also take regular 12-megapixel photos and 4- or 9-image panoramas.

It has a one-inch touch screen display that gives you access to certain features, including ActiveTrack, which instructs the camera to follow particular subjects. The device has 1 1/2.3-inch sensor, dual microphones, support for up to 256 GB microSD cards and up to 140 minutes of battery life when shooting 1080p/30 fps videos. It can also shoot videos with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, though that would shave around 20 minutes off its battery life. When it comes to software, DJI’s Mimo App will give you access to the device’s settings and help you edit and share any footage you take.

That said, the Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof and doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack. DJI also released a newer model (with a bigger sensor and a higher megapixel count) called the Pocket 2 last year for $349. Still, $199 for the Osmo Pocket is a great deal if you’ve been eyeing the camera for quite some time.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.