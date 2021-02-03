Latest in Gear

Image credit: DJI

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera is $199 at Amazon for today only

It's at an all-time low on the retailer.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

DJI
DJI
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s the perfect time to get the DJI Osmo Pocket if you’re looking to buy a handheld gimbal-mounted camera soon. You can purchase the device for $199 only for today — that’s $200 less than its original list price of $399 and down $100 from its $299 Amazon pricing since mid—last year. DJI dropped the Osmo Pocket’s price on the e-retailer at least a couple of times in 2020 and sold it for $279 and $250, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the camera on the website so far.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket at Amazon - $199

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a 3-axis stabilized handheld camera that’s small (and light) enough to fit in your pocket or purse. When it was first released, company President Roger Luo called it a “portable personal camera crew” meant for everyone, from professionals to travelers and adventurers. The device can capture your adventures in video, but it can also take regular 12-megapixel photos and 4- or 9-image panoramas.

It has a one-inch touch screen display that gives you access to certain features, including ActiveTrack, which instructs the camera to follow particular subjects. The device has 1 1/2.3-inch sensor, dual microphones, support for up to 256 GB microSD cards and up to 140 minutes of battery life when shooting 1080p/30 fps videos. It can also shoot videos with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, though that would shave around 20 minutes off its battery life. When it comes to software, DJI’s Mimo App will give you access to the device’s settings and help you edit and share any footage you take.

That said, the Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof and doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack. DJI also released a newer model (with a bigger sensor and a higher megapixel count) called the Pocket 2 last year for $349. Still, $199 for the Osmo Pocket is a great deal if you’ve been eyeing the camera for quite some time.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, DJI Osmo Pocket, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters | Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters | Engadget

View
Sony has already sold more than 4.5 million PS5s

Sony has already sold more than 4.5 million PS5s

View
The Morning After: Jeff Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon

The Morning After: Jeff Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon

View
Google Meet's 'green room' previews your audio and video quality

Google Meet's 'green room' previews your audio and video quality

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr