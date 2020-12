It seems Google will have a dark cloud of antitrust charges hanging over it for a few years at least. At a status hearing on Friday, US District Judge Amit Mehta said the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against the company probably won't go to trial until 2023.

Both Google and the DOJ suggested that was "a likely timeline," according to CNBC. Mehta set September 12th of that year as a tentative start date. The trial could run for several weeks.