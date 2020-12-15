'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

Should Doom Eternal's arrival on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass have you hankering for even more demon slaying, then you're in luck. If you have the re-releases of Doom (the original one) and Doom II, you can battle a bunch more enemies in a mod called Doom Zero.

There are 32 more levels for you to tackle in Doom Zero with new demons, bosses, sounds, music and sprites. It freshens up classic Doom gameplay with branching paths and what Bethesda describes as "challenges that’ll get even seasoned Slayers putting on their thinking caps."