Image credit: Bethesda/Christopher Golden

'Doom Zero' brings 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles

You can access the add-on from an in-game menu in 'Doom' and 'Doom II.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Doom Zero
Bethesda/Christopher Golden

Should Doom Eternal's arrival on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass have you hankering for even more demon slaying, then you're in luck. If you have the re-releases of Doom (the original one) and Doom II, you can battle a bunch more enemies in a mod called Doom Zero.

There are 32 more levels for you to tackle in Doom Zero with new demons, bosses, sounds, music and sprites. It freshens up classic Doom gameplay with branching paths and what Bethesda describes as "challenges that’ll get even seasoned Slayers putting on their thinking caps."

The mod is the work of developer Christopher Golden, who spent two years working on Doom Zero by himself. He released it last year for the old-school versions of the game to mark Doom II's 25th anniversary. It’s now available on console, mobile and PC via the add-on menu in the re-released editions.

In this article: doom, doom ii, doom zero, rerelease, mod, expansion, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
