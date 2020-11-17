Dropbox's Spaces tool works with more apps and is available to more users

It’s been a bit over a year since Dropbox first introduced the beta of a product it calls Spaces, which was meant to take the concept of a shared folder full of files and bring it into the modern cloud collaboration era. With coronavirus changing the way people work in significant ways, Dropbox says it has accelerated development and is launching a 2.0 version of Spaces today. The service started out as enhancements to Dropbox’s shared folders, but 2.0 can encompass all types of content and tools. It’s now a standalone product — as of today it’s available in a closed beta, but Dropbox says the new version of Spaces should be widely available in the spring of 2021.

Chances are you haven’t heard of Spaces before, but it’s another example of how Dropbox has moved from simply being a place to store and share files to a service for collaborating across all kinds of content. Once you set up a space for a team or project, you can share local files as well as cloud content from services like Google Docs. But doesn’t just hold files — there are a host of integrations with things like Google Calendars, Microsoft Office, Slack, Zoom meetings, Trello cards and more. The goal is to make a Dropbox Space inclusive of basically everything relating to a project that people might be working on, so that you don’t have to jump in and out of a whole host of apps to see what’s going on.