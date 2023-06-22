DuckDuckGo's privacy-focused browser is now available for Windows The open beta includes features such as Duck Player and email protection.

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused alternative to Google, has been working on its own browser. First available on the Mac in open beta late last year, the DuckDuckGo browser is rolling out in beta for Windows starting today. DuckDuckGo says this is “our most requested product for years.”

Naturally, DuckDuckGo is the default search engine here. But the browser has some additional features such as the Duck Player, which will prevent YouTube from serving targeted ads and prevent user-tracked recommendations. YouTube will still see this as a new view, but the browser will prevent any sort of tracking or information that would contribute to your advertising profile.

DuckDuckGo also claims a superior ad-blocking experience. It says that in addition to blocking ads and cookies, the browser will also clean up the white space that’s typically still there with traditional ad blockers. Users familiar with the Mac beta will be familiar with other features including password management, automatic cookie pop-up handling and email protection .