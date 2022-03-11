Classic Dungeons & Dragons 'Gold Box' games are coming to Steam

If you played PC role-playing games in the previous century, there's a good chance you have fond memories of SSI's Dungeons & Dragons "Gold Box" titles — and now you'll have an easy way to play many of them. SNEG is bringing multiple Gold Box Classics collections to Steam on March 29th. Most are themed around their D&D franchises, and they all include a special game launcher, "enhanced" DOSBox emulator support and utilities to help you transfer parties, map dungeons and otherwise manage your RPGs.

There are three Forgotten Realms collections, including one for the Eye of the Beholder series, another for the Pool of Radiance and Savage Frontier titles and a third for Dungeon Hack and Menzoberranzan. DragonLance fans will find a bundle for the Krynn trilogy, while Dark Sun and Ravenloft enthusiasts have their own packs. Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse and D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator are available individually.

This might not satisfy you if you're a completist. The catalog doesn't include DragonStrike, Spelljammer and other games that don't fit neatly into the stereotypical Gold Box format. These aren't remasters, either, so they'll be just as low-resolution as you remember. Still, this might be appealing if you want a nostalgic computer RPG experience without the hassles of swapping floppy disks.